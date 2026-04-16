Daudi Anguka has built his career on telling Coast-rooted stories that refuse to be ignored. With Mizani, his drama thriller and first Showmax-commissioned series, the filmmaker dives headfirst into the dark underbelly of organ trafficking.
Anguka, the powerhouse behind AR Film Productions and hit Swahili telenovelas like Pete, Sanura, and Mkasi, is no stranger to the spotlight. His recent cinematic success, Mvera, Kenya’s official submission to the 2024 Academy Awards, set the stage for Mizani by introducing the chilling theme of organ harvesting. Now, the filmmaker is scaling that narrative up, exploring it through a more urgent and expansive lens.
Set against the backdrop of Mombasa, Mizani follows Suleiman (played by Michael Saruni), a journalist who faces every parent’s ultimate fear when his daughter is kidnapped by an organ trafficking ring. The series is more than a simple rescue mission; it is a descent into a tangled web of systematic corruption, dangerous power plays, and shocking family secrets.
As Suleiman battles a politically backed syndicate, the show explores what Anguka calls the scales of life the impossible choices people make that can either save or destroy them.
“When we created Mizani, the goal was telling stories that reflect the reality of life at the Coast,” Anguka explains. The series features a heavy-hitting cast including Stephanie Maseki, Kieth Chuaga, and Brian Munene, alongside the professional debuts of child actors Lyndsey Wanjiku and Ethan Mdeinzi.
Beyond the thrills, Mizani serves as a stark commentary on a grim global reality. Anguka notes that organ trafficking is a growing issue across Africa, and he felt a creative responsibility to tackle the subject. “I wanted to challenge myself creatively and tell a darker, more urgent story that not only entertains but also educates viewers,” he says.
Mizani premiered on Showmax on 15th April and makes its debut on Maisha Magic Plus this Saturday, with new episodes airing weekly.
You can watch the Mizani trailer below: