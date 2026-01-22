Shares

Award-winning filmmaker Daudi Anguka is set to make his Showmax debut with the new drama thriller, Mizani. Shot and set against the backdrop of Mombasa’s criminal underbelly, the series is scheduled to premiere on February 5th, 2026.

Anguka, a powerhouse in the Kenyan coastal film industry, is widely recognized for hit Swahili telenovelas such as Pete, Sanura, and Mkasi. His recent cinematic success, Mvera, Kenya’s official submission to the 2024 Academy Awards, set the stage for this new project, which he helms under his AR Film Productions banner.

Mizani centers on Suleiman, played by Michael Saruni (The Chocolate Empire), a journalist who faces every parent’s worst nightmare when his daughter is kidnapped by an organ trafficking ring.

As Suleiman battles a powerful, politically backed syndicate to save her, the narrative dives deep into a tangled web of systematic corruption, dangerous power plays and shocking family secrets.

“When we created Mizani, the goal was telling stories that reflect the reality of life at the Coast,” said Anguka. “Mizani represents the scales of life where people make choices that can save or destroy them.”

The series takes the organ trafficking theme first introduced in Mvera and scales it up significantly. Anguka noted that the subject matter is a reflection of a grim global reality.

“Organ trafficking is a real and growing issue, not just in Kenya but across Africa. I wanted to challenge myself creatively and tell a darker, more urgent story that not only entertains but also educates viewers,” Anguka added.

The show features a cast of established stars and fresh talent, including:

Stephanie Maseki ( Mkasi )

) Kieth Chuaga ( Jiji )

) Jack Mutinda ( Real Househelps of Kawangware )

) Denis Humphrey and Mariam Mzee ( Sultana )

) Bhavnesh Chudasama and Brian Munene ( Subterranea )

) Mehul Malde ( Crime & Justice )

) Patrick Owino and Ashik Ali (Zari)

The production also marks the professional TV debut of child actors Lyndsey Wanjiku and Ethan Mdeinzi.

The series is brought to life by a collaborative directing team consisting of J.A. Chumbe (4 Play), Eric Mdagaya (Mkasi), Bill Jones Afwani (18 Hours), and Isaya Evans (Reckless). The writers’ room includes Ambat Rioba Mann (Jiji), Brian Munene, Kevin Amakobe, and Bill Jones Afwani.