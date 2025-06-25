Shares

MultiChoice Kenya has announced a countrywide campaign that will reward customers with package upgrades between June and July 2025.

The We’ve Got You promotion will automatically upgrade both DStv and GOtv customers in Kenya to the next higher tier package at no additional cost. The only requirement is that the customers must pay for their subscription in full. The campaign will run until 31 July 2025 and is open to all DStv and GOtv customers.

The We’ve Got You is in line with the earlier Your World of More campiagn, a special anniversary campaign dedicated to appreciating its loyal customers. Running till September 30, 2025, the Your World of More campaign is a tribute to the millions of viewers who have been part of MultiChoice’s story over the years.

Speaking about the We’ve Got You Promotion, Nzola Miranda, Managing Director, MultiChoice Kenya, said: “From customer feedback, we know you want more variety. Variety in sports, shows, local stories, and more. This promotion is our way of showing that we listen to and appreciate every customer who makes what we do possible. So, for the campaign duration, our customers can explore even more without spending more.”

Once customers pay for their eligible package, they will get an automatic upgrade to the next higher-tier package free of charge for the duration of the campaign. For instance, if a customer pays for Compact Plus, they get automatic access to Premium on DSTV. The same applies to GOtv subscribers; pay for Supa, get Supa Plus at no extra cost. The upgrade applies to all packages on the two platforms.

Customers who have already subscribed can also benefit as long as they remain active through the end of July. The offer does not, however, apply to DStv Premium, GOtv Supa Plus, DStv Stream, or business accounts. Customers experiencing any delays in receiving their upgraded channels are advised to rescan their decoders or contact support through the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.