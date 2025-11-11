Shares

With fresh premieres, exciting new seasons, and captivating dramas and comedies, there is still plenty of incredible content to binge before November comes to a close.

Whether you’re diving into the biggest African Originals or uncovering hidden gems, DStv has lined up shows for every viewing mood. Below is your mid-month guide to new hits you can still catch on DStv this November.

SURVIVOR S48

M-Net (DStv 101) | 6PM on weekdays from Monday, 3 November

Survivor returns for Season 48, continuing its legacy as the ultimate test of survival and stamina. Watch 18 new castaways compete on the breathtaking Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, striving to be the Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize. Hosted by the iconic Jeff Probst since the show’s inception.

ABANDONED S4

Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) | 8PM on Wednesdays from 5 November

The Mzansi Magic reality series Abandoned is back for Season 4 with even more emotional family reunions and revelations. Host Phumeza Shoba follows the journeys of individuals who are searching for the parents who left them behind, using investigators and government aid to uncover the truth and offer both parties a chance to heal.

LISTING COASTAL SOUTH AFRICA

BBC Lifestyle (DStv Channel 174) | 8PM on Wednesdays from 5 November

Explore South Africa’s stunning coastal properties and the competitive world of high-end real estate in Listing Coastal South Africa. The show introduces five talented estate agents, including Listing Cape Town fan-favorite Byron Louw, in this fourth installment of BBC Studios’ successful Listing franchise.

NCIS: TONY AND ZIVA S1

M-Net (DStv 101) | 7PM on Thursdays from 6 November

NCIS: Tony & Ziva reunites beloved former NCIS special agents Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) for an explosive new spin-off. After 12 years, the duo is forced to go on the run across Europe to evade an unknown threat. The series has an 80% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is hailed for “recapturing the overriding wit” of the original show. (Over seven million views on YouTube alone)

SHORT AND SWEET S3

Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) | 8PM on Thursdays from 6 November

Season 3 of Short & Sweet returns to Mzansi Magic, challenging societal norms and proving that “height is just a number.” The season dives into the lives of six people, introducing new faces like Tebogo Shayi, who is job hunting while trying to pay lobola, and Dimakatso Mathekga, a proud mother of two moving past a toxic relationship.

PIECE BY PIECE

M-Net (DStv Channel 101) | 4:30PM on Saturday, 8 November

Piece by Piece is a unique animated biopic that tells the story of music visionary, 13-time Grammy winner Pharrell Williams, entirely in Lego. Directed by Oscar winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom), the film was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards and is called “a party for the eyes and ears.” The film features the voices of major stars like Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Jay-Z. (14 million views)

SOM VAN TWEE

kykNET (DStv Channel 144) | 8PM on Sunday, 9 November

The highly-acclaimed film Som van Twee, the directorial debut of Hotel actress Simonè Pretorius, was the biggest winner at last year’s Silwerskerm Festival, taking home seven awards including Best Film and Best Director. This Afrikaans comedy follows Henk, a recently widowed psychologist, who must retake his matric maths exam and ends up tutoring his son’s bandmates. Top critic Leon van Nierop hailed it as “the funniest Afrikaans comedy of the year.”

DROP

M-Net (DStv Channel 101) | 8:05PM on Sunday, 9 November

The intense thriller Drop follows a widowed mother, played by Emmy nominee Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus), whose first date in years quickly descends into terror when a series of anonymous messages make every person nearby a suspect. The film holds an 83% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is praised for Fahy’s “movie-star-making performance” in this “high-octane” thriller. (Over 22m views)

LAST BREATH

M-Net Movies 1 (DStv Channel 104) | 8:15PM on Sunday, 9 November

Last Breath is a heart-pounding film based on the incredible true story of saturation divers battling raging elements to rescue a trapped crewmate hundreds of feet beneath the North Sea with only his emergency air supply. The all-star cast includes three-time Oscar nominee Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, and Finn Cole. The Guardian called the film “riveting, seamless, at points genuinely shocking.” (Over 11m views)

UYAJOLA 9/9 S12

Moja Love (DStv Channel 157) | 9PM on Sundays (started 2 November)

The hit Moja Love reality series Uyajola 9/9 returns for Season 12! Host JubJub is back to help individuals investigate and expose partners suspected of cheating. As the channel warns, “Cheaters, RUN! The king of chaos is back…”

CHRIS HEMSWORTH: A ROAD TRIP TO REMEMBER

National Geographic (DStv Channel 181) | 9PM on Sunday, from 9 November

In the intimate documentary Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember, the actor turns the lens on his father, Craig, following his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Chris plans a therapeutic road trip across Australia to revisit their past and explore the powerful science of social connection as a tool for protecting brain health and deepening their bond.

BIG ZUU AND AJ TRACEY’S RICH FLAVOURS S1

BBC Lifestyle (DStv Channel 174) | 8PM on Tuesdays from 11 November

Join BAFTA-winning chef Big Zuu and his cousin, multi-platinum-selling rapper AJ Tracey, as they embark on a global Rich Flavours food safari. From South Korea to the Scottish Highlands, the duo explores outrageous dishes and luxury lifestyles. TimeOut calls the lifelong foodies “extremely watchable, relentlessly bantering.”

THE INFINITE EXPLORER WITH HANNAH FRY S1

National Geographic (DStv Channel 181) | 8:30PM on Wednesday, 12 November

The Infinite Explorer with Hannah Fry follows Professor Hannah Fry as she reimagines exploration. She travels across borders, diving deep to uncover peculiar treasures, surprising stories, and the unique forces that define countries and cultures around the world. Pack your curiosity for this fascinating journey.

UNSPOKEN WAR

M-Net (DStv Channel 101) & Showmax | 9PM on Wednesdays from 12 November

Unspoken War is a five-part Showmax Original documentary that confronts the brutal, covert conflict known as the South African Border War (1966-1989). Through rare archival footage and intimate testimony, the series gives voice to those on all sides of the conflict: SADF conscripts, SWAPO fighters, spies, and the families who lived in the wake of a war that soldiers were forbidden to discuss.

POWER BOOK II: GHOST S4

M-Net (DStv Channel 101) | 7PM on Saturdays from 15 November

The fourth and final season of Power Book II: Ghost sees Tariq St Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) forced to confront his past as he fights to rise to the top of the food chain to protect—or avenge—those he loves. This first spin-off in the hit Power franchise broke audience records on Starz and adds Golden Globe nominee Michael Ealy to the cast this season. (Over 1.4m views)

CHANDU CHAMPION

Zee Zonke (DStv Channel 169) | 6PM on Sunday, 16 November

Chandu Champion is an inspiring sports biopic based on the incredible true story of Murlikant Petka, who became India’s first individual Paralympic gold medalist. The film has earned an 87% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes and secured 18 international awards, including Best Actor for star Kartik Aaryan at the 2025 Zee Cine Awards. (Over 47m views)

NAM NGIKHONA S1

Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) | 8PM on Sundays from 16 November

Hosted by Kamohelo Bombe, the Mzansi Magic reality series Nam Ngikhona (I would like my share!) explores the intense emotional chaos that erupts when hidden lovers or secret children step forward to claim their share of a deceased loved one’s estate. When the will is read, the real family drama begins.

WEEK THREE: 17-23 NOVEMBER

MASTERCHEF S21

BBC Lifestyle (DStv Channel | 7PM on weekdays from 17 November

The biggest cooking competition on TV returns to uncover the UK’s best amateur cooks and celebrate the food that brings so many together. Over eight weeks, this year’s ambitious cooks take on the cooking adventure of a lifetime, hoping to chop, whisk and sizzle their way to claiming the ultimate culinary prize – the MasterChef trophy.

LANDMAN S2

M-Net (DStv Channel 101) | 9PM on Mondays from 17 November

The highly-rated drama Landman returns for Season 2, exploring the cutthroat world of Texas oil boomtowns and their mix of fortune-seekers, roughnecks, and billionaires. Co-created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone), the series stars Golden Globe nominee Billy Bob Thornton alongside Oscar nominee Demi Moore and Ali Larter. Landman was the most streamed series globally in the first quarter of 2025. (Over 30m views)

KOKKEDOOR: SON & SEE S1

kykNET (DStv Channel 144 ) | 8PM on Thursdays from 20 November

Kokkedoor: Son & See celebrates the nostalgia of family cooking and the golden thread that connects recipes across generations. Eight teams with a generation gap of at least 20 years cook for judges Herman Lensing and Yolani Abrahams.

GRAND DESIGNS 2025

BBC Lifestyle (DStv Channel 174) | 8PM on Fridays from 21 November

Kevin McCloud follows people as they build their dream house, often focusing on modern design, energy efficiency, and maximising space and views.