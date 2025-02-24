Shares

Maisha Magic Plus is set to launch Sarabi, a captivating new drama series, that will premiere on Monday, 24 February.

Set in the fictional Vuno Zuri Coffee Farm, Sarabi follows the life of Matthew MacOdimba who starts working as a coffee picker at a coffee plantation where he meets Annabel, the only daughter of the plantation owners, and the two fall deeply in love. However, their romance is abruptly torn apart by Annabel’s mother, Rita, leaving both Mathew and Annabel to grapple with feelings of betrayal.

Over two decades later, fate brings them back together as both Matthew and Annabel, now both established professionals, must make sacrifices and tag-team as they face life’s unpredictable obstacles. Will they rekindle their love, or will history repeat itself?

Leading the cast are acclaimed actors Tonny Njuguna (Subterranea) as Matthew and Wanjiku Waweru (Salem) as Annabel. They are joined by a stellar ensemble, including Marrianne Nungo (Supa Modo, Pepeta), Georgina Gachanja (Big Girls Small World), Simon Thuo (Domina), Faith Wanjiku, and Kirumburu Nganga ( Salem).

“Sarabi was born out of a profound desire to delve into the complexities of love, legacy, and the bonds that define us. Sarabi explores the idea that love, in many ways, can be a mirage—an illusion shaped by our perceptions and circumstances. Yet, in all its forms, love transcends time, revealing both its fragility and its power,” says producer Lwal Griffin, Reel Pix Media. “It also highlights a growing phenomenon in today’s families: the identity crisis that arises when we lose touch with our roots, becoming strangers to our own relatives. In such disconnection, unintended relationships can form, bringing unforeseen consequences.”

“For me, Sarabi has been a deeply personal journey—one of uncovering how our lives are intricately connected to those who came before us. It’s a reflection on how we are shaped not only by love but also by the burdens and legacies we carry forward. I believe Sarabi will resonates not only with Kenyan audiences, but with viewers around the world, sparking reflection on the universal nature of family bonds, love’s endurance, and the secrets that often lie beneath the surface.” adds Griffin.

Margaret Mathore, Head of Channels at M-Net said: “Sarabi is a compelling story about family, heritage, and the enduring power of our roots. It reminds us that our roots are not just where we come from; they are the foundation of who we are. We are proud to partner with Reel Pix to share this important story with our viewers.”

Sarabi will premiere on Monday, 24 February 2025 from 7.30 pm only on Maisha Magic Plus (DStv channel 163/ GOtv channel 3), with new episodes dropping every Monday to Wednesday.

DStv and GOtv customers can now take advantage of the newly launched Step-Up promotion running until March 31st. Customers who upgrade their subscription packages will get an automatic boost to the next level