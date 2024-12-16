Shares

Kenyan comedy series Bwana Chairman has premiered on Maisha Magic Plus this festive season yesterday Sunday, 15 December at 8pm. The comedy TV show is from the creators of Njoro wa Uba.

Bwana Chairman takes viewers to the idyllic middle-class neighbourhood of Taifa Estate, where chaos reigns supreme under the leadership of the flamboyant and self-absorbed Victor Mayweather Odhiambo, played by the talented David Opondo (Auntie Boss).

Mayweather, a former lawyer turned politician, finds himself thrust into the role of Chairman of the Residents’ Association after a failed re-election bid. With his inflated ego and insufferable genius complex, Mayweather navigates the absurd disputes, petty gossip, and personal vendettas that plague the estate, all while trying to maintain his image as a powerful figure.

The series also stars Peris Wambui (Zari) as Mrs. Otido, a retired civil servant and long-time resident of Taifa Estate; Blessing Lung’aho (Igiza, Country Queen) as Kent Sifuna, a charismatic Member of Parliament and Mayweather’s political rival; Sharon Lusambili (The Hot Seat) as Toni, a 23-year-old tech prodigy navigating her own path while serving as the estate committee secretary, and Trisha Khalid (Zari) as Chantel Mayweather, a 27-year-old social media influencer and Mayweather’s girlfriend.

It is produced by Moonbeam Pictures, the masterminds behind Kenya’s beloved comedy shows including Varshita, Bwana Chairman is directed by Brian Munene, created and produced by Lucy Mwangi.

Speaking about the show, Lucy Mwangi said: “I once lived in an estate much like the fictional Taifa estate in Bwana Chairman. Watching residents make ridiculous demands of the estate chairman—treating a voluntary, unpaid position as if it were a full-time service—was both puzzling and fascinating. These were people who had their own jobs, families, and lives, yet were expected to cater to every need, often unreasonable, of the residents. I was struck by why anyone would willingly step into such a thankless role, and that question became the heart of the show. Finding the motivation for Mayweather, the estate chairman, was my biggest challenge, and eventually, the driving force behind the story.”

Margaret Mathore, Head of Channels at M-Net, added: “At Maisha Magic Plus, we are committed to delivering stories that resonate with our audiences while providing top-tier entertainment. Bwana Chairman is a testament to our dedication to showcasing authentic African storytelling with a comedic twist, and we are confident it will become a fan favorite.”

