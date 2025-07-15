Shares

Viva Global has announced the return of the Viva Global Wine Expo, scheduled for August 20 – 21, 2025. It will be at the Park Inn by Radisson, Nairobi from 12 – 7 PM on both days and tickets are available via HustleSasa.

This year’s event will highlight 8 companies, 20 wine brands and 6 countries. The two-day event is expected to bring together over 500 guests. Attendees will include wine lovers, makers and sommeliers, trade experts, and hospitality professionals.

Meera Karia, Director of Business Development at Viva Global says, “We’re excited to return after our first successful Expo in 2019. This year’s edition is more comprehensive and reflective of where Kenya’s wine scene is headed. We are creating a space not only to taste but to learn, network and celebrate an evolving culture that has emerged around wine in Kenya. It’s also a signal that we’re back after COVID-19, stronger and more resilient.”

Participants will enjoy a variety of curated experiences, including themed tasting sessions like The Rosé Affair, which explores the nuances of rosé wines. They also include guided walk-through tastings, exclusive WSET (Wines & Spirits Education Trust) tasting classes and indulgent cheese and wine pairing sessions in collaboration with wine partners.

Mr. Rupen Samani, Chairman of Viva Global, says: “We are proud to host the Viva Global Wine Expo for the second time after six years since its debut. This return not only reflects our company’s resilience but also highlights the remarkable growth of Kenya’s hospitality and beverage industry. It’s especially meaningful as we mark 25 years in the business. We remain committed to responding to the evolving needs of our clients and consumers, and it’s exciting to witness the continued expansion of the market.”

This year’s expo is especially significant as it marks 25 years of Viva Global’s commitment to shaping Kenya’s evolving wine culture. This year’s Expo theme is Global Wine Excellence, spotlighting brands such as: