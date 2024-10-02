Shares

DStv Stream, formerly known as DStv Now, is a way to watch live sport, TV shows, movies and kids shows online without a dish or a decoder. It is a service offered by DStv, a pay-TV operator in Africa.

DStv Stream allows customers to stream over 115 live channels, watch the full catalogue of DStv video-on-demand library and enjoy the full access to Showmax’s entertainment catalogue. Customers can also add Showmax and Latest Movies for extra entertainment.

DStv Stream is available in 11 African countries, including South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Botswana, Namibia, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Customers can choose from different packages that suit their needs and budget. The packages include different levels of sport, local and international content.

DStv Stream is compatible with a range of devices, such as mobile phones, web browsers, smart TVs and more. Customers can also download to watch later on their mobile devices. Customers need a DStv subscription and a DStv Connect ID to use DStv Stream.

DStv Stream aims to attract new customers who do not have access to satellite TV or prefer online streaming.

DStv stream prices in Kenya effective November 1 2024

Package Current Price (Kshs) New Price (Kshs) Premium 10500 11000 Compact Plus 6500 6800 Compact 3700 3900 Family 2000 2100 Access 1300 1350 Lite 700 750 French Touch 960 1000 French Plus 4300 4500 Great Wall Standalone 810 850 HD PVR Access Service 1500 1500 Access Fees 1500 1500 XtraView 1500 1500 Add Movies 900 900 Asian Bouquet E36 3400 3400 Asian Add-on Bouquet E36 1800 1800

DStv Stream channel list in Kenya in 2024

DStv offers various channels that include different types of content that include sports, TV shows, movies and even kids content.

Documentaries: Discovery Family, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, History of football, CTGN documentary