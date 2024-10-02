Shares

DStv Stream, formerly known as DStv Now, is a way to watch live sport, TV shows, movies and kids shows online without a dish or a decoder. It is a service offered by DStv, a pay-TV operator in Africa.

DStv Stream allows customers to stream over 115 live channels, watch the full catalogue of DStv video-on-demand library and enjoy the full access to Showmax’s entertainment catalogue. Customers can also add Showmax and Latest Movies for extra entertainment.

DStv Stream is available in 11 African countries, including South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Botswana, Namibia, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Customers can choose from different packages that suit their needs and budget. The packages include different levels of sport, local and international content.

DStv Stream is compatible with a range of devices, such as mobile phones, web browsers, smart TVs and more. Customers can also download to watch later on their mobile devices. Customers need a DStv subscription and a DStv Connect ID to use DStv Stream.

DStv Stream  aims to attract new customers who do not have access to satellite TV or prefer online streaming.

DStv stream prices in Kenya effective November 1 2024

Package Current Price (Kshs) New Price (Kshs)
Premium 10500 11000
Compact Plus 6500 6800
Compact 3700 3900
Family 2000 2100
Access 1300 1350
Lite 700 750
French Touch 960 1000
French Plus 4300 4500
Great Wall Standalone 810 850
HD PVR Access Service 1500 1500
Access Fees 1500 1500
XtraView 1500 1500
Add Movies 900 900
Asian Bouquet E36 3400 3400
Asian Add-on Bouquet E36 1800
1800
DStv Stream channel list in Kenya in 2024
DStv offers various channels that include different types of content that include sports, TV shows, movies and even kids content.
Documentaries: Discovery Family, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, History of football, CTGN documentary
Sports: SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport 1, SuperSport 2, SuperSport 3, SuperSport 4, SuperSport 5, SuperSport 6, SuperSport 7, SuperSport 8, SuperSport 9, SuperSport 10, SuperSport 11, SuperSport 12, SS FIFA World Cup, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2Lifestyle and culture: Discovery TLC Entertainment, Discovery IDx, BBC Lifestyle, Food Network, Fashion One, Spice TV.

Children: Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Nickelodeon, Cbeebies, NickJr, NickTOONS, Disney Junior, JimJam, Mindset.

Music: Trace Mziki, Hip TV, Trace Naija, AFRO Music English, Sound City.

News and Commerce: KTN News, K24, BBC World News, CNN International, Sky News, SABC News, Al Jazeera, CNBC Africa, Bloomberg Television, NDTV24*7, CNC World, EuroNews German. KTN News, K24, CGTN News, Joy News, EuroNews French, EuroNews, Deutsche Welle, Phoenix Chinese News and Entertainment, Specialist: RAI International, TV5 Monde Afrique, Deutsche Welle, CCTV 4.

General Entertainment : IROKO Music, M-Net Movies All Stars, Studio Universal, M-Net City, Universal TV (SD/HD), Telemundo, BBC Brit, ITV Choice ( SD/HD), El Entertainment Television, FOX (SD/HD), FOX Life, Sony Entertainment Television, Sony Max, BET International, MTV, CS Reality, Turner Classic Movies, M-Net Movies Zone, Eva English , Eva+, AfricaMagic Epic , AfricaMagic Urban, AfricaMagic Family, AfricaMagic Hausa, AfricaMagic Yoruba, Maisha Magic East, AfricaMagic lgbo, Maisha Magic Bongo, Ebony Life TV, Zee World, ROK, Iroko Plus, Vox Africa, Televista, Trybe, Pwani, Galaxy TV, B4U Movies. Dish on Tv, M-Net East, 1Magic, M-Net Movies Premiere Africa, M-Net Movies Smile Africa, M-Net Movies Action Africa, Discovery Channel, Comedy Central, Lifetime, CBS Reality, TLC Entertainment, Discovery Family, TCM, AfricaMagic Showcase, ROK 3, ROK 2, Fashion One, eTV Africa, STN TV, KASS TV, GBS, Ebru TV, Inooro TV, KBC TV, NTV, KTN, Citizen TV, ADOM TV, NBS, Star TV, CGTN French, CCTV Entertainment, China Movies Channel, Shangai Dragon TV, Jiangsu TV, RTP Internacional, M-Net Binge, Hunan TV

Religion: Faith Broadcast Network, TBN, DayStar, Islam Channel, Eternal World Television Network, Emmanuel TV, Dove TV, TV Mundial.