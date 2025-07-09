Shares

MultiChoice in Kenya has announced a price adjustment for its DStv, GOtv, and Showmax packages, effective August 1st, 2025. DStv and GOtv will see price increases while Showmax subscription prices will be reduced.

DStv Premium has increased from Ksh. 11,700 from the current Ksh. 11,000. Customers on the Compact Plus package will pay Ksh. 7,300 from Ksh. 6,800. The company has announced that it has reduced the price of its streaming service, Showmax by between Ksh. 50 and Ksh. 100 per month.

MultiChoice Kenya recently launched a reward customers with package upgrades between June and July 2025. Dubbed the We’ve Got You promotion, it will automatically upgrade both DStv and GOtv customers in Kenya to the next higher tier package at no additional cost. The only requirement is that the customers must pay for their subscription in full. The campaign will run until 31 July 2025 and is open to all DStv and GOtv customers.

The new prices are below

DStv Residential Prices effective August 1, 2025

DStv Residential Price New Price (KES) Lite 750 Access 1450 Family 2250 Compact 4200 Compact Plus 7300 Premium 11700 XtraView 1700 GOtv Residential Price Lite Bouquet 299 Value Bouquet 599 Plus Bouquet 999 Max Bouquet 1699 Supa bouquet 2199 Supa Plus bouquet 3199

Showmax prices effective August 1, 2025

Product Name Old Price New Price General Entertainment (GE) 650 550 General Entertainment (GE) Mobile 300 200 Premier League (PL) (Mobile) 500 450 Add to Bill Current PL Price 500 450 Add to Bill General Lean Back Price 650 550 BUNDLES General Entertainment (GE) Mobile + Premier League (PL) 700 520 General Entertainment (GE) + Premier League (PL) 1000 800

DStv for Business Price effective August 1, 2025