MultiChoice in Kenya has announced a price adjustment for its DStv, GOtv, and Showmax packages, effective August 1st, 2025. DStv and GOtv will see price increases while Showmax subscription prices will be reduced.
DStv Premium has increased from Ksh. 11,700 from the current Ksh. 11,000. Customers on the Compact Plus package will pay Ksh. 7,300 from Ksh. 6,800. The company has announced that it has reduced the price of its streaming service, Showmax by between Ksh. 50 and Ksh. 100 per month.
MultiChoice Kenya recently launched a reward customers with package upgrades between June and July 2025. Dubbed the We’ve Got You promotion, it will automatically upgrade both DStv and GOtv customers in Kenya to the next higher tier package at no additional cost. The only requirement is that the customers must pay for their subscription in full. The campaign will run until 31 July 2025 and is open to all DStv and GOtv customers.
The new prices are below
DStv Residential Prices effective August 1, 2025
|DStv Residential Price
|New Price (KES)
|Lite
|750
|Access
|1450
|Family
|2250
|Compact
|4200
|Compact Plus
|7300
|Premium
|11700
|XtraView
|1700
|GOtv Residential Price
|Lite Bouquet
|299
|Value Bouquet
|599
|Plus Bouquet
|999
|Max Bouquet
|1699
|Supa bouquet
|2199
|Supa Plus bouquet
|3199
Showmax prices effective August 1, 2025
|Product Name
|Old Price
|New Price
|General Entertainment (GE)
|650
|550
|General Entertainment (GE) Mobile
|300
|200
|Premier League (PL) (Mobile)
|500
|450
|Add to Bill Current PL Price
|500
|450
|Add to Bill General Lean Back Price
|650
|550
|BUNDLES
|General Entertainment (GE) Mobile + Premier League (PL)
|700
|520
|General Entertainment (GE) + Premier League (PL)
|1000
|800
DStv for Business Price effective August 1, 2025
|DStv for Business Prices
|New Price (KES)
|Stay
|Ultra
|3370
|Essential
|2510
|Basic
|1580
|Play
|Ultra
|15650
|Essential
|9950
|Basic
|5700
|Work
|Ultra
|5850
|Essential
|2050
|Add-on
|DStv Business Asia add-on
|500
|DStv Business European add-on
|500
|DStv Business French add-on
|500
|Play
|XtraView
|2990