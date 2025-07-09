Shares

MultiChoice in Kenya has announced a price adjustment for its DStv, GOtv, and Showmax packages, effective August 1st, 2025. DStv and GOtv will see price increases while Showmax subscription prices will be reduced.

DStv Premium has increased from Ksh. 11,700 from the current Ksh. 11,000. Customers on the Compact Plus package will pay Ksh. 7,300 from Ksh. 6,800. The company has announced that it has reduced the price of its streaming service, Showmax by between Ksh. 50 and Ksh. 100 per month.

MultiChoice Kenya recently launched a reward customers with package upgrades between June and July 2025. Dubbed the We’ve Got You promotion, it will automatically upgrade both DStv and GOtv customers in Kenya to the next higher tier package at no additional cost. The only requirement is that the customers must pay for their subscription in full. The campaign will run until 31 July 2025 and is open to all DStv and GOtv customers.

The new prices are below

DStv Residential Prices effective August 1, 2025

DStv Residential Price New Price (KES)
Lite 750
Access 1450
Family 2250
Compact 4200
Compact Plus 7300
Premium 11700
XtraView 1700
GOtv Residential Price
Lite Bouquet 299
Value Bouquet 599
Plus Bouquet 999
Max Bouquet 1699
Supa bouquet 2199
Supa Plus bouquet 3199

Showmax prices effective August 1, 2025

Product Name Old Price New Price
General Entertainment (GE) 650 550
General Entertainment (GE) Mobile 300 200
Premier League (PL) (Mobile) 500 450
Add to Bill Current PL Price 500 450
Add to Bill General Lean Back Price 650 550
BUNDLES
General Entertainment (GE) Mobile + Premier League (PL) 700 520
General Entertainment (GE) + Premier League (PL) 1000 800

DStv for Business Price effective August 1, 2025

DStv for Business Prices New Price (KES)
Stay Ultra 3370
Essential 2510
Basic 1580
Play Ultra 15650
Essential 9950
Basic 5700
Work Ultra 5850
Essential 2050
Add-on DStv Business Asia add-on 500
DStv Business European add-on 500
DStv Business French add-on 500
Play XtraView 2990