MultiChoice Kenya recently hosted an exclusive premiere for the second season of the series, Shaka iLembe.

Held at Matteo’s Events in Karen, the event brought together industry leaders, the diplomatic community, and fans for a first look at the new season before its official debut on Maisha Magic Plus this Sunday, June 15.

The premiere event was graced by guests including His Excellency Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu, the South African High Commissioner to Kenya, Her Excellency Ms. Winpeg Moyo, Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Kenya and Chair of the Southern African Development Community and Timothy Owase, CEO of the Kenya Film Commission. MultiChoice leadership in attendance included Kenya MD Nzola Miranda and Regional Director Glauco Ferreira. The Mommy Club NBO stars Lynne Njihia and Ofentse Tsipa, sister to Lemogang Tsipa, who portrays the lead role of Shaka , were also present.

Season 2 of Shaka iLembe follows Shaka Zulu as he begins to unite the Nguni kingdoms, forging alliances with the Elangeni, Ndwandwe, Mabhudu, Mthethwa, Hlubi, and Qwabe clans to lay the foundations of a powerful nation.

The new season also introduces key historical figures, including King Phungashe of the Buthelezi, Queen Lojiba, and King Somhlolo of the Swati. It also addresses the growing presence of the British and Boers to the south, a signal of a shifting frontier and the emergence of a new geopolitical reality.

Viewers can catch the premiere of Shaka iLembe Season 2 on Maisha Magic Plus starting June 15, at 10:00 PM EAT, with new episodes every Sunday. Season 1 is available for binge-watching on DStv Stream and Showmax.