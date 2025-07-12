Shares

Kalabars, the on-demand video platform by Creatives Garage, has announced the official launch of the inaugural Frame by Frame Festival. The new festival is dedicated to amplifying authentic, independent stories from African filmmakers and the global diaspora, following a highly successful public showcase in June 2025.

Positioned as a dynamic alternative to mainstream festivals, Frame by Frame will celebrate storytelling through a curated selection of documentaries, short films, animations, and experimental works. The festival’s mission is to break boxes by providing a platform for narratives that challenge convention and explore the diverse realities of the African experience.

After a call for submissions that attracted hundreds of entries from 26 countries, the festival has curated an official selection of 36 films from 16 nations.

The selected films will premiere at a live screening event in Nairobi, with the date and location to be announced soon. A simultaneous online viewing will be available on the Kalabars platform for audiences across Africa and beyond.

Kalabars is an on-demand video platform by Creatives Garage dedicated to amplifying African voices through film, animation, and original storytelling. It’s where culture meets code, art meets activism, and storytelling knows no borders.

The Frame by Frame Festival selected films are below:

1. 117 Shoes – Uganda

2. A Future Untold – Zimbabwe

3. AAHi – Ghana

4. Alberta’s Room – Rwanda/Belgium

5. And Then I Imagined Living – Kenya

6. Dark Valentine – Kenya

7. Death Valley – Kenya

8. Dinner for Three – Kenya

9. Hell or High Water – Kenya

10. Her Lost Childhood – Nigeria

11. In a Jam – Kenya

12. Inconnu – Algeria

13. Koko and the Colas – Kenya

14. Leak – Kenya

15. LEGADO. HUMANIDAD ARREBATADA. – Colombia

16. Lucid Dream – Kenya

17. Mama Said – Kenya

18. Mfungwa wa Nafsi – Kenya

19. Moi, la forêt et le Hibou – Côte d’Ivoire

20. More Trees More Life – Nigeria

21. My Mother’s Diary – Congo

22. My Winter Tears – South Africa

23. Nafasi – Tanzania

24. Run to God – Cameroon

25. Seek Body Contour – South Africa

26. sKins – Dire Dawa – Ethiopia

27. Sufisme – Tunisia

28. The Glass Heart – Kenya

29. The Nabiyotum Crater – Kenya

30. Thief – Kenya

31. What’s in a Name – Nigeria

32. Wilt – Kenya

33. Without a Map or a Clue – Sudan/Egypt

34. Wrong Way – Ghana

35. 1992 – Kenya

36. Retrouvailles – DRC/Belgium