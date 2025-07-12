Kalabars, the on-demand video platform by Creatives Garage, has announced the official launch of the inaugural Frame by Frame Festival. The new festival is dedicated to amplifying authentic, independent stories from African filmmakers and the global diaspora, following a highly successful public showcase in June 2025.
Positioned as a dynamic alternative to mainstream festivals, Frame by Frame will celebrate storytelling through a curated selection of documentaries, short films, animations, and experimental works. The festival’s mission is to break boxes by providing a platform for narratives that challenge convention and explore the diverse realities of the African experience.
After a call for submissions that attracted hundreds of entries from 26 countries, the festival has curated an official selection of 36 films from 16 nations.
The selected films will premiere at a live screening event in Nairobi, with the date and location to be announced soon. A simultaneous online viewing will be available on the Kalabars platform for audiences across Africa and beyond.
The Frame by Frame Festival selected films are below:
1. 117 Shoes – Uganda
2. A Future Untold – Zimbabwe
3. AAHi – Ghana
4. Alberta’s Room – Rwanda/Belgium
5. And Then I Imagined Living – Kenya
6. Dark Valentine – Kenya
7. Death Valley – Kenya
8. Dinner for Three – Kenya
9. Hell or High Water – Kenya
10. Her Lost Childhood – Nigeria
11. In a Jam – Kenya
12. Inconnu – Algeria
13. Koko and the Colas – Kenya
14. Leak – Kenya
15. LEGADO. HUMANIDAD ARREBATADA. – Colombia
16. Lucid Dream – Kenya
17. Mama Said – Kenya
18. Mfungwa wa Nafsi – Kenya
19. Moi, la forêt et le Hibou – Côte d’Ivoire
20. More Trees More Life – Nigeria
21. My Mother’s Diary – Congo
22. My Winter Tears – South Africa
23. Nafasi – Tanzania
24. Run to God – Cameroon
25. Seek Body Contour – South Africa
26. sKins – Dire Dawa – Ethiopia
27. Sufisme – Tunisia
28. The Glass Heart – Kenya
29. The Nabiyotum Crater – Kenya
30. Thief – Kenya
31. What’s in a Name – Nigeria
32. Wilt – Kenya
33. Without a Map or a Clue – Sudan/Egypt
34. Wrong Way – Ghana
35. 1992 – Kenya
36. Retrouvailles – DRC/Belgium