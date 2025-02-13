Shares

Two feature films created by graduates of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) East Africa Academy are set to premiere on Maisha Magic channels.

The films, Deadbeat and The Immersive Alarm highlight the storytelling and production skills developed by the graduates during their intensive 12-month training. Their debut will be on Maisha Magic Plus and Maisha Magic East.

Deadbeat, which premiered on Maisha Magic Plus on 9 February and airs again on Maisha Magic East on 23 February. It follows Nick Irungu’s chaotic journey after the death of his estranged father. Forced to confront his father’s unresolved legacy, Nick embarks on a path of self-discovery, family reconciliation, and forgiveness.

The Immersive Alarm, a suspense thriller premieres on Maisha Magic Plus on 16 February and later shows on Maisha Magic East on 2 March. It is the tale of a teenager who uses a time-travelling alarm clock to uncover the truth behind his father’s wrongful conviction. This suspense thriller explores themes of justice, corruption, tackling issues of justice, corruption, and family loyalty.

Victoria Goro, Director of MTF East Africa Academy, commended the graduates for their dedication and creativity. “These films demonstrate the incredible potential of young filmmakers in the region. Through hands-on training, mentorship, and collaboration with industry professionals, they have developed the skills to tell compelling African stories.”

Deadbeat airs on Maisha Magic East on 23 February at 21:00 EAT. The Immersive Alarm premieres on Maisha Magic Plus on 16 February at 21:30 EAT and will air again on Maisha Magic East on 2 March at 21:00 EAT.