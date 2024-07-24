Shares

Popular telenovela series Zari, is ready to take viewers on a thrilling ride as Season 2 premieres on Monday, July 29th. The drama series will continue to air on Maisha Magic Plus from Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm EAT, and will delve further into the complicated and turbulent lives of Nina, played by Sarah Hassan, and Lola, played by Brenda Wairimu.

Following up on the dramatic events of the first season, viewers will witness a moment in which Nina and Lola try to put their toxic relationship behind and agree to get along. However, this is short-lived, as they revert to their toxic relationship where there is more betrayal, more secrets uncovered, and heightened jealousy.

The first season of the show got six nominations at the 2024 Kalasha Film and TV Awards, including Best TV Drama and Best Viewer’s Choice TV Drama. The two leads scooped the trophies for Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama for Sarah Hassan and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for Brenda Wairimu.

Brenda Wairimu had this to say ahead of the premiere, “Season 2 delves deeper into the complexities of sisterhood, betrayal, and the enduring power of family. The audience will see Lola’s development as she deals with grief, bereavement, and an unwavering drive for vengeance. It is a raw and emotional trip that will keep viewers engaged.”

Sarah Hassan, who plays Nina, added, “The stakes are bigger, the secrets are darker, and the relationships are more intricate. The viewers will be on the edge of their seats as they watch the aftermath of the first season’s events and the new challenges that await the Kambarage sisters.”

On his part, MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Nzola Miranda affirmed the company’s commitment to providing exceptional local content, stating, “Since its launch last year, Zari has been our number one show, captivating our audiences and surpassing viewership of major events such as the Champions League. This remarkable achievement demonstrates the power of local storytelling and the deep connection our viewers have with Zari’s characters and their journeys. We are confident that season two will continue in the same trajectory.”