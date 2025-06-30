Shares

TikTok hosted its inaugural Digital Well-being Summit in Johannesburg, bringing together policymakers, mental health experts, NGOs, and industry leaders in Africa.

Delegates from all over Africa to strengthen efforts to support and protect community well-being on the platform. The summit provided a platform for open dialogue on enhancing online safety tools, promoting digital literacy and access to experts, fostering a balanced online environment.

TikTok announced Mental Health Ambassadors to support online wellbeing in Africa As part of its ongoing partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), TikTok has officially introduced its new Mental Health Ambassadors, a diverse group of verified healthcare professionals from the WHO Fides Network. The inaugural cohort of Mental Health Ambassadors includes:

Sanam Naran: (South Africa)

Dr. Claire Kinuthia (Kenya)

Doctor Wales (Nigeria)

Doctor Siya (South Africa)

A suite of new tools and partnerships were introduced. These includes the expansion of TikTok’s global $2.3 million mental health fund to Africa, expanded local in- app helplines, and an industry-first meditation feature for all TikTok users. The event also spotlighted ongoing efforts such as TikTok’s MentalHealthMatters campaign, which continues to promote positive mental health practices across the globe. Together, these actions are designed to support balanced digital habits, providing communities with access to reliable information.

“We commend the private sector’s efforts to foster digital literacy and create a safer online environment for all. Such efforts reflect the government and the private sector’s collective responsibility to inspire creativity, empower communities and connect young people to the digital world,” added Hon. Minister Siviwe Gwarube, Minister of Basic Education, South Africa.

TikTok has introduced a guided meditation experience in Sleep Hours, an in-app well-being experience automatically enabled at 10pm for all users under the age of 18. Anyone above this age can choose to turn it on. This feature was piloted in March 2025 and is available worldwide.

“People come to TikTok to learn, share their experiences, and connect with communities around the world. That’s why we’re proud to introduce tools that not only support digital wellbeing, but also empower our community, especially young users, with a safe, supportive space to explore and navigate complex emotions,” said Valiant Richey, TikTok Global Head of Trust and Safety Outreach and Partnerships.

The $2.3 million global Mental Health Education Fund has selected three Sub-Saharan African organisations as inaugural regional recipients. They include the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative, and Kenya’s Mental360. These organisations will receive funding and platform support to develop locally relevant, evidence-based content that raises awareness, reduces stigma, and encourages open dialogue around mental health in African communities.

TikTok created the Mental Health Education Fund in 2023 to support organisations in creating authoritative, engaging and uplifting mental health content. Globally, the Fund has so far helped organisations gain more than 173 million impressions on their content, more than 600,000 new followers for their accounts, prompted more than 200,000 web visits, and helped recruit 486 new volunteers, thanks to a combined $7.3 million in ad credit donations.

TikTok is expanding in-app helpline resources across Africa. In the coming weeks, users of some countries in Africa will have access to local helplines in-app that provide expert support when reporting content related to suicide, self-harm, hate, and harassment. This feature builds on existing capabilities that direct users to mental health resources when they report bullying and harassment, further strengthening access to timely and relevant support on the platform.

These partners can offer assistance including counselling, advice, free psychological support, and other essential services to those in need. While TikTok reviews reported content and removes violations of Community Guidelines, users can connect with these partner organisations to receive personal support, should they need it.