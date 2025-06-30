Shares

NCBA Bank has partnered with Crown Motors to make owning the Nissan Navara Double Cab easier than ever.

Through this partnership, customers can now access financing with flexible repayment terms of up to 72 months. Customers will also enjoy a 60-day grace period before making their first instalment.

Speaking at the signing, NCBA Group Director, Asset Finance and Business Solutions Mr. Lennox Mugambi said, “At NCBA, we are committed to providing financial solutions that cater to all our customers. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to making vehicle ownership more accessible to our customers as the leading asset finance lender in the country.”

The Nissan Navara Double Cab is a superior model, renowned for its durability, strength and modern technology, making it ideal for both urban and rural landscapes. The Navara is unmatched in reliability, versatility, and intelligent performance. With its superior engineering and innovative features, the Navara is the perfect partner for every journey.

Crown Motors Group Country Manager Mr. Pedro Campos said, “At Crown Motors Group, our mission has always been to provide quality, reliable, and future-ready vehicles that meet the diverse needs of our clients—from individual customers to large fleet operators. By partnering with NCBA, we are now able to extend even greater value, convenience, and flexibility through tailor-made financing options that bring the dream of vehicle ownership and fleet expansion closer to reality. We invite all customers to take advantage of this opportunity to get affordable financing to own the Nissan Navara.”

NCBA is also enhancing its offerings with value-added services such as asset insurance and exclusive partner discounts through its dealership network.