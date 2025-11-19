Shares

NCBA Group PLC has announced that it has posted a Ksh. 16.4 billion profit after tax for the Q3 period ended 30th September 2025. This is an 8.5 per cent increase in profit after tax from Ksh. 15.1 billion the company reported in the same period in 2024.

The Group’s results were underpinned by strong growth in operating income, improved asset quality management, and improved performance across its subsidiaries.

Financial Highlights (Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024)

Metric Q3 2025 Result Year-on-Year Growth Profit After Tax (PAT) Ksh. 16.4 Billion 8.5% Up Profit Before Tax (PBT) Ksh. 20.5 Billion 11.1% Up Operating Income Ksh. 53.4 Billion 13.8% Up Operating Expenses Ksh. 27.9 Billion 14.0% Up Provision for Credit Losses Ksh. 5.1 Billion 24.5% Up Digital Loans Disbursed Ksh. 1 Trillion 35% Up Customer Deposits Ksh. 488 Billion 5.3% Down Total Assets Ksh. 665 Billion 2.0% Down

Commenting on the results, NCBA’s Group Managing Director, John Gachora, stated: “We are pleased to announce our financial results for the third quarter of 2025, marked by strong growth in profitability and a resilient Non-Performing Loan (NPL) coverage of 68.9 per cent. Our success was driven by prudent cost of funding management and better asset quality. Over the review period, our regional subsidiaries demonstrated improved effectiveness in recovering bad debts, reflecting disciplined execution of remedial actions. Our balance sheet remained solid, though assets and customer deposits saw adjustments due to pricing strategies and softer lending activities across the markets.”

Subsidiary performance

The Kenya Bank subsidiary remained the primary driver, contributing 82 per cent to the Group’s PBT.

Regional subsidiaries contributed Ksh. 2.6 billion, representing 12.5 per cent of Group PBT.

Non-banking subsidiaries (Investment Bank, Bancassurance, Leasing, and NCBA Insurance) delivered a combined PBT growth of 48 per cent to reach Ksh. 1.2 billion, contributing 5.5 per cent to Group PBT.

Key business drivers & initiatives

1. Retail expansion

NCBA Group focused on making financial services more accessible and affordable:

NCBA Kenya Bank announced its 5th base lending rate cut this year to 13.27 per cent per annum to enable more affordable borrowing.

The ongoing monthly account maintenance fees waiver continued to support customers in Kenya and Rwanda.

The Group’s ongoing retail network expansion now totals 122 branches.

2. Asset finance and corporate banking

NCBA revamped its PSV proposition, offering up to 90 per cent financing, and bundling it with Komiut, a digital fare collection platform for public transport.

The Group partnered with CFAO Mobility (Loxea) to finance electric vehicles, including up to 90 per cent financing for the latest BYD Shark 6 plug-in hybrid pickup.

NCBA launched its upgraded Corporate Banking digital platform, NCBA ConnectPlus. The platform has onboarded +20,000 Kenya customers and is set for rollout across Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

3. Supporting creative entrepreneurs and youth

NCBA launched a pilot initiative under its Change The Story initiative to support the creative economy. They have partnered with renowned music producer Motif Di Don on his Elev8 LIVE music platform to discover, onboard, and elevate new music artists.

This initiative serves as the Group’s entry into the creative sector, which contributes 5.3 per cent to Kenya’s GDP, laying the foundation for tailored financial products and literacy for creative entrepreneurs.