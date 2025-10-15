Shares

NCBA has launched ConnectPlus, a $6 million enhanced digital transaction banking platform. The platform is powered by Intellect’s eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking Cloud solution.

The ConnectPlus platform delivers critical advantages for NCBA’s corporate and SME clients:

Significantly accelerated transaction speeds allow businesses to manage cash flow and respond to market demands with greater efficiency.

The system incorporates advanced security protocols and modern technology to safeguard client data and transactions.

Clients gain access to expanded payment options, enhanced reporting, and streamlined cash liquidity management.

The modern interface makes complex digital banking accessible and convenient for all customer segments.

James Gossip, Managing Director, NCBA Kenya Bank, commented on the launch: “NCBA’s digitally enabled transaction banking suite is a major move towards becoming a dominant bank in Kenya that serves Corporates and SMEs with a full array of products for all their local and international transaction banking needs. This solution is also crucial in supporting the Government’s Kenya Digital Economy initiative based on Kenya Vision 2030.”

The ConnectPlus platform is powered by Intellect’s cloud-native, microservices-based architecture. It integrates Account Services, Payments, Collections, Liquidity, Trade Finance, and Host-to-Host services for corporate clients.

Manish Maakan, CEO of iGTB Intellect, affirmed the partnership’s global significance: “eMACH.ai DTB is transforming NCBA’s digital banking platform to develop cutting-edge innovative offerings for SME and corporate clients… Africa is one of the fastest growing markets embracing digital transformation and we want to be there as the right partner taking African banks to the global stage.”

This new platform will allow NCBA to rapidly roll out new cash management products.