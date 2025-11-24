Shares

NCBA Investment Bank has introduced two new USD denominated offshore funds providing clients with access to international investment markets. The minimum investment for the pooled funds is USD 1,000 (Ksh. 129,000).

The two funds are the NCBA Global Equity Special Fund and the NCBA Global Fixed Income Special Fund. The funds will invest through diversified Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) portfolios covering the US, Europe, Asia, and key emerging markets.

“We’re leveraging our global presence, market knowledge, and expertise to create a solid offshore investment setup that meets all regulatory standards and truly connects with our clients’ needs, helping them invest their capital safely while aiming for reliable returns,” said Mr. Muathi Kilonzo, Managing Director, NCBA Investment Bank.

The launch directly addresses the evolving needs of clients seeking diversification away from Kenya-centric investment risk.

Mr. Kilonzo added, “Our Offshore solutions help clients achieve diversification away from Kenya-centric investment risk. This is important because it mitigates risks associated with exclusively domestic investments, particularly amidst concerns over sovereign risk and market uncertainty.”

NCBA’s Offshore Investment Solutions offer a multi-tiered suite of products catering to clients across their entire wealth journey:

Pooled Investment Funds: Accessible, professionally managed unit trusts, including the NCBA Global Fixed Income Special Fund and the NCBA Global Equity Special Fund, with a minimum investment of USD 1,000.

Execution Mandates and Custody Services: A platform for sophisticated, self-directed investors to access a variety of offshore instruments with administration and safekeeping managed by NCBA.

Bespoke Segregated Portfolios: A fully customised service for Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) clients, family offices, and institutions, offering direct access to international equities, global bonds, and other unique offshore opportunities.

The official launch took place during the 5th Annual Abojani Economic Forum, where NCBA was a key sponsor.