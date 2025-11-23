Abojani Investment successfully concluded its 5th Abojani Economic Empowerment Conference. This year’s conference focused sharply on the role of credible financial information, pension awareness, and digital transformation as essential pillars for prosperity in African households.
The event featured prominent speakers, including Robert Ochieng, Founder and CEO of Abojani Investment, John Keah, Assistant Director at the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA), Dr. Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali, and Raphael Agung, Group Director, Global Markets at NCBA Group, among others.
Abojani Investment CEO Robert Ochieng opened the conference by highlighting the necessity of high-quality, actionable financial data in an age of digital overload.
“In today’s digital era, there is overwhelming information overload. The real need is empowerment, having the right source of information to make informed decisions,” Ochieng emphasized.
Mr. Ochieng connected financial success to social and mental well-being, stating, “Financial capital is a result of social capital, which is a result of mental capital. You have to be in the right mindset to make the right financial decisions.”
He also championed the concept of the ‘ownership economy,’ urging households to build wealth through equity. “If you can own stakes in companies whose products and services you consume, that can be a great thing because it means that as you spend you are also getting wealthier,” he remarked.
The conference served as a key platform for the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) to mark its 25th anniversary. John Keah of the RBA commended Abojani’s efforts in national financial education.
“We applaud Abojani for taking up the mandate of empowering Kenyans on economic development through practical financial education,” said Keah.
Keah addressed the current state of pension coverage and highlighted an ongoing proposal to strengthen pension preservation. He noted, “Currently the law allows one to access up to 50% of their benefits… We have a proposal at the moment for people to only access up to 30% of their benefits and not 50%,” underscoring a legislative focus on long-term wealth security.
Dr. Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali and the Chief Guest, stressed the crucial role of financial institutions as enablers of the ownership economy.
“As banks and companies in the financial sector, our role is to enable the ownership economy and to support people to own assets,” she stated.
Dr. Karusisi also called for regulatory reform to boost capital markets, advocating for lower barriers to entry for African businesses. “I think our regulators need to lower the barriers to entry to the capital markets, and it is something we need to consider.”
In a major announcement during the event, NCBA Bank launched its new Offshore Investment Solutions, led by Muathi Kilonzo, Managing Director of NCBA Investment Bank. This offering aims to provide clients with accessible, professionally-managed investments, enabling global market access and currency diversification.
The 5th Economic Empowerment Conference also featured the presentation of the annual Abojani Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions to financial literacy and business leadership in the region.
- Male Financial Educator of the Year: Waithaka Gatumia
- Female Financial Educator of the Year: Rina Hicks
- Most Enlightening Podcast: Cleaning The Airwaves (CTA)
- Most Inspirational Female Business Leader of the Year: Njeri Jomo
- Most Inspirational Male Business Leader of the Year: Agosta Liko
- Most Outstanding Young Female Analyst of the Year: Stellar Swakei
- Most Outstanding Young Male Analyst of the Year: Wesley Manambo
Now in its fifth year, the Abojani Economic Empowerment Conference is a platform for demystifying financial systems. It convenes financial sector leaders, policy makers, and investment professionals, equipping thousands of Kenyans with practical knowledge to build sustainable prosperity.