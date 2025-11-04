Shares

NCBA Bank Kenya is strengthening its focus on the coastal economy following a successful 3-day leadership engagement led by Managing Director James Gossip.

The tour spanned Ukunda, Nyali, and Mombasa, providing a platform for direct dialogue with customers, partners, and staff.

The Coast region is a cornerstone of Kenya’s economy, powered significantly by tourism, port operations, maritime services, and trade. With tourism accounting for approximately 45 percent of the region’s economic activity and maritime/port operations contributing an additional 15 percent, its importance is undeniable.

Mombasa County alone contributes about 4.8 percent to Kenya’s national gross value add, ranking it among the top four county economies, according to the latest Gross County Product (GCP) report. This performance underscores the immense potential for growth across trade, logistics, hospitality, and general business.

NCBA Kenya Managing Director James Gossip stated: “The Coast Region represents one of Kenya’s most important economic corridors and our presence here is about creating meaningful partnerships that unlock customer potential. At NCBA we believe that progress starts with listening to our customers, our communities and our people, so that we can design solutions that truly make a difference in their lives.”

NCBA is executing a robust strategy to meet the diverse needs of both retail and corporate clients:

The bank has expanded its network to over 100 branches across the country, increasing accessibility for customers in both urban and regional markets.

Alongside its corporate banking solutions, NCBA recently launched NCBA ConnectPlus. This cloud-based transaction banking platform is designed to enhance security, streamline transaction processing, and improve liquidity management for Corporate and SME clients.

NCBA continues its heavy investment in digital banking. Mobile and online channels have driven over 30 percent year-on-year growth in digital loan disbursements, aligning with the bank’s ambition to enhance convenience through technology.

Furthermore, the bank has adopted a sectoral engagement model, ensuring that specialized teams can better serve strategic industries crucial to Kenya’s economic transformation. They include agriculture, trade, logistics, energy, technology, and manufacturing.

“Our mission is to be more than just a financial institution. As we continue to deepen our relationships at the Coast and across the country, our goal is to empower businesses, inspire ambition and ensure that every customer who banks with NCBA feels heard and supported,” Mr. Gossip added.