The Kilifi Gold Triathlon (KGT2025) is set to electrify the Kenyan coast on Saturday, September 20th. Known for its breathtaking course and community spirit, this sprint-distance triathlon promises to be both a challenging race and a vibrant day out.

Registration for KGT2025 opens online HERE on August 12 with both individual and team registrations opening simultaneously.

It’s a BYOB (Bring Your Own Bike) event so competitors must bring their own bikes and helmets are compulsory. Neither bikes nor helmets will be available for rent on-site.

The rules of the event are as follows:

Participants must be over 12 years old for a team entry (teams are strictly 3 people, each completing one leg only) and over 16 for the full individual course. There’s no upper age limit, provided participants are fit enough. Bike helmets and working brakes are compulsory due to steep, rocky downhill sections. Any downhill cycling on Cardiac Hill will result in automatic disqualification. Participants must dismount and walk their bikes down. Race numbers must be visible to marshals at all checkpoints. All entry fees are non-refundable and non-transferable, going directly to the chosen charity. If a participant cannot make the event, their spot will be resold to raise additional funds for the cause.

The Kilifi Gold Triathlon is designed for a range of abilities, from adventurous beginners to seasoned triathletes, though its primary focus remains community fundraising rather than elite competition.

1. The Swim (750m): An open-water swim in the glistening saltwater of Kilifi Creek. The event is timed for slack tide, ensuring relatively flat water. Safety kayaks will be on hand, but participants are strongly advised against attempting this leg if they are not confident open-water swimmers. For teams, a dedicated KGT swimmer, Queenie the Cow, is available to complete the swim leg if needed.

2. The Bike (Approx. 20km): An off-road cycle through the expansive Kilifi Plantations. The terrain is a mix of graded murram and grassy tracks, featuring bumps, gravel, rocks, and the occasional farm animal. There are challenging sections, including “The Hidden Valley,” with hills and slopes.

3. The Run (5km): A flat (apart from Cardiac Hill) off-road run through the plantations and back to the Mnarani Club Hotel. Competitors can expect a few natural obstacles, like fallen trees.

4. Cardiac Hill: This short but very steep (40m incline) curved hill is infamous. While participants can cycle or walk up, cycling down is strictly prohibited and will lead to immediate disqualification. Marshals will be present to enforce this rule.

Event programme & spectator Information

The KGT2025 promises a full day of excitement at the Mnarani Beach Club. Spectator entry is free, with ample giveaways for the most enthusiastic fans. The beach will be open from 11:30 AM to 9:00 PM, offering food and a full bar.

Key Timings for Race Day (Saturday, September 20th)

– 11:30 AM: Beach opens, Competitor sign-in, bike check, body marking, kit marking begins (strictly until 1:30 PM). Teams must sign in together.

– 1:50 PM: Compulsory All Competitors’ Race Briefing.

– 2:00 PM: Individual Race Start (KGT Centurions).

– 2:15 PM (approx.): Team Race Start (KGT Teams).

– 6:00 PM: Raffle Draw and Event Prize-Giving.

– 6:30 PM: Sundowner beach party with DJs and giveaways.

– 9:00 PM: Event close.

For those unable to compete, there are multiple ways to donate to this year’s cause:

M-Pesa: Select Lipa na M-Pesa, Paybill: 531304, Account No: KGT-donate.

Online Card Payment: Via the secure GivenGain account: givengain.com/cause/7108

Bank Transfer/Cash/Cheque: Account Name: Kilifi Gold Triathlon CBO, Account Number: 1060297414562, Bank Name: Equity Bank Kilifi, Kenya, Branch Code: 68106, Swift Code: EQBLKEN

The Nomadic XC Triathlon marked the start to the coastal triathlon season with Priscilla Lecomte & Boris Motte winning in the individual categories. The calendar includes the Kilifi Gold Triathlon, the Africa Triathlon in Kilifi, Vipingo Ridge Triathlon, Lamu Triathlon, and the season closer, the 113 Shujaa Triathlon in Diani in December.