The Kenyan South Coast triathlon season kicked off with a bang at the Nomadic XC Triathlon, a challenging event known for its diverse terrain. It is a spin-off from the renowned Chale Island Triathlon and it featured a demanding mix of tarmac, gravel, sand, and grass.

In the individual women’s category, Priscilla Lecomte, a former The Mugie Triathlon winner, showcased her prowess. Lecomte navigated the 750m ocean swim, powered through the off-road cycle of gravel and tarmac, and pushed through the forest run before crossing the finish line on the beach at Nomads Beach Bar and Restaurant. She was followed by Kruiter Ingrid in second place and Gemma McRae rounding out the podium. Ten women competed, battling through rain showers that faded shortly after the start.

For the men’s individual category, which saw over 33 participants, Boris Motte claimed victory with a time of 2 hours and 6 minutes. This was thanks to a strong bike and run performance. Luuk Brakel secured second place, with Olivier Kerneur coming in third at 2 hours and 21 minutes. Michael Kontos was the first male out of the water, clocking an impressive 00:11:10.

The team challenge was contested by seven teams. Mombasa based Team BMC was in first place, with Team Syke securing second in 2 hours and 15 minutes, and Nyali Cycling Club taking third.

The event culminated in an awards ceremony at Nomads Beach Restaurant with DJ Lenium and DJ Ivory 254 on the decks. It was supported by partners including Spring Valley Coffee, Jambojet, and Amara Skincare.

The Nomadic XC Triathlon was a challenging start to the coastal triathlon season. The calendar includes the Kilifi Gold Triathlon, the Africa Triathlon in Kilifi, Vipingo Ridge Triathlon, Lamu Triathlon, and the season closer, the 113 Shujaa Triathlon in Diani in December.

The Kilifi Gold Triathlon, hosted by Kilifi Gold Trust and Mnarani Beach Club, will be on 20th September. This event will feature a 750m open water swim, a 20KM off-road bike through scenic sisal plantations, and a 5KM off-road run. Registration for the Kilifi Gold Triathlon will open in August, with only 100 slots available for individuals and 50 for teams. Register HERE.

For full results from the 2025 Nomadic XC Triathlon, go here results.sporthive.com/events/7337009.