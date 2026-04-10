Shares

Jambojet has officially launched its new Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC), which will serve as the airline’s operational backbone.

The facility consolidates critical airline functions into a single hub. This integration enables real-time data sharing and rapid decision-making, allowing Jambojet to respond faster to operational disruptions, optimize aircraft turnaround times, and enhance schedule reliability across its expanding network.

The launch of the IOCC coincides with two other significant milestones for the carrier:

Fleet Expansion: The arrival of Jambojet’s 11th aircraft, Njiwa (5Y-JXP), which will immediately boost seat capacity and flight frequencies.

(5Y-JXP), which will immediately boost seat capacity and flight frequencies. 12th Anniversary: Celebrating over a decade of revolutionizing affordable air travel in East Africa.

“The IOCC is a key milestone in strengthening our operational resilience as we scale,” said Karanja Ndegwa, CEO and Managing Director of Jambojet. “Combined with the addition of our 11th aircraft, it allows us to deliver a more reliable and seamless experience for our customers. Our focus remains on sustaining the highest standards of efficiency as we grow.”

Ayisi Makatiani, Chairman of Jambojet, emphasized the strategic importance of the new center:

“Growth in aviation is only meaningful when it is matched by discipline and the ability to execute consistently. The IOCC and our continued fleet expansion position us to not only maintain our market leadership but to shape the future of aviation across the region.”

Jambojet is a budget passenger and cargo airline. From its primary hub at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (Nairobi), it serves Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi, Ukunda (Diani), and Lamu. It also operates three routes from its Mombasa hub to Kisumu, Eldoret, and Zanzibar.

Launched in 2014, Jambojet operates a fleet of De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 aircraft. In 12 years, the airline has flown over 9 million passengers.