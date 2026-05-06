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The Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) has officially triggered the countdown to the 2026 BAKE Awards, announcing that public voting is now live nationwide.

This year’s edition arrives at a transformative moment for the local creator economy. Beyond simple entertainment, the 2026 awards aim to recognize the resilience of storytellers who have evolved into influential drivers of public discourse and significant contributors to economic opportunity within a globalized market.

Before the first public ballots were cast, a five-week vetting process was conducted to ensure every nominee met the highest professional standards. The judges for 2026 were:

  • Dr. Martin Mburu: Author and academic providing oversight on literary quality.
  • Leo Mutisya: Expert in media policy, evaluating civic ethics and governance.
  • Ahmad Salim: Creative strategist focusing on audience connection and innovation.
  • Rayhab Gachango: Managing Editor of Potentash and veteran of African storytelling.
  • Vanencia Otieno: Advertising professional with a sharp eye for impactful brand strategy.

From a massive pool of entries, these judges narrowed the field to five outstanding nominees across 22 diverse categories, ranging from financial literacy to grassroots journalism.

Nominees for 2026 include The Manicured Farmer, celebrated for blending agricultural themes with creative prose; Financially Incorrect, which has revolutionized personal finance through raw video content; and The Ugunja Magazine, a vital voice for community-driven journalism.

The diversity continues with sports outlets like Eleven Eleven TV, lifestyle deep-dives from Nairobi Lifestyle, and investigative social commentary from creators like Hanifa Adan.

How to cast your vote

The power now shifts to the fans and followers to decide who will take home the coveted trophies.

  1. Head to the official platform at bakeawards.co.ke/vote.
  2. Explore the five nominees in each of the 23 categories.
  3. Vote: Submit your choices to support your favorite creators.

Key dates to remember

  1. Voting Period: May 4, 2026 – June 4, 2026
  2. The BAKE Awards Gala Night: June 6, 2026 (Nairobi)

Full list of BAKE Awards 2026 nominees

Category Nominees
1. Tech Jai Vaghela, Techweez, Geek Trends, Ecrene Tips, Techish
2. Photography Antony Ochieng, Sarah Waiswa, Antony Trivet, Reinhard, Miller G
3. Writing Kenya on a Shoestring, Manicured Farmer, Lubnah, Eva Mwangi, Let’s Create Africa
4. Business Africa Biz Watch, Financially Incorrect, Nipashe Biz, Just Money, Swala Nyeti
5. Food Sueh Owino, Akoko Val, Food Lover, Shaheed Ali, Kui’s Kitchen
6. Environment Anthony Ochieng, Beyond the Trails, Econews, Green Shift, Nyika Silika
7. Fashion Julie Khamati, Sharon Mwangi, Wahu Muchai, Brian Babu, Bryan Emry
8. Agriculture Farm with Fred, Sarah Njoroge, Wanjih, Salukwa Farms, Makori Moraa
9. New Lifelately, Shoestring, Maleja Love, Ecoscope, Fibroid Circle
10. Corporate Jambojet, Kikuyu Love, Book Bunk, Innovation Agency, Creatives Garage
11. Topical Let’s Create Africa, Victor Mochere, Shoestring, GearHaus, Lifesong
12. Sports 11 11 TV, Sports Flash, Focus Sports, 254 Sports, Sports Eye
13. Ent. Pilipili, Buzz Central, Zoza Podcast, Mungai Eve, Mr MbiliMbili
14. Education English w/ Clem, Sayari Ya Kiswahili, Create Africa, kapitals-pi, Mtoto News
15. Travel Marion Mithamo, Kenya Geo, Backpacker, OCD, Monicah Wangari
16. Health Fibroid Circle, Dr. Reign, Dr. Mokeira, Dr. Linda, CTRH Podcast
17. County Nairobi Lifestyle, Ugunja Mag, Dr. Ermias, Simply Apondi, Countryside Flier
18. Spiritual Mary Munene, Valerie Edna, Ardy, Anne Kariithi, Tevin Macharia
19. Lifestyle Nairobi Lifestyle, Sunset In Africa, Victor Mochere, Two Baddies, Jagero
20. Video GearHaus, Jagero, CTRH Podcast, Sandwich Podcast, Zoza Podcast
21. Audio GearHaus, Green Shift, Love Podcast, Ongeza Volume, TMI Podcast
22. Social StoryZangu, Create Africa, Hanifa Adan, Willie Oeba, Lifesong
23. Creator of the year Manicured Farmer, Fin. Incorrect, Jagero, Simply Apondi, Wanjih