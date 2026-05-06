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The Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) has officially triggered the countdown to the 2026 BAKE Awards, announcing that public voting is now live nationwide.

This year’s edition arrives at a transformative moment for the local creator economy. Beyond simple entertainment, the 2026 awards aim to recognize the resilience of storytellers who have evolved into influential drivers of public discourse and significant contributors to economic opportunity within a globalized market.

Before the first public ballots were cast, a five-week vetting process was conducted to ensure every nominee met the highest professional standards. The judges for 2026 were:

Dr. Martin Mburu: Author and academic providing oversight on literary quality.

Leo Mutisya: Expert in media policy, evaluating civic ethics and governance.

Ahmad Salim: Creative strategist focusing on audience connection and innovation.

Rayhab Gachango: Managing Editor of Potentash and veteran of African storytelling.

and veteran of African storytelling. Vanencia Otieno: Advertising professional with a sharp eye for impactful brand strategy.

From a massive pool of entries, these judges narrowed the field to five outstanding nominees across 22 diverse categories, ranging from financial literacy to grassroots journalism.

Nominees for 2026 include The Manicured Farmer, celebrated for blending agricultural themes with creative prose; Financially Incorrect, which has revolutionized personal finance through raw video content; and The Ugunja Magazine, a vital voice for community-driven journalism.

The diversity continues with sports outlets like Eleven Eleven TV, lifestyle deep-dives from Nairobi Lifestyle, and investigative social commentary from creators like Hanifa Adan.

How to cast your vote

The power now shifts to the fans and followers to decide who will take home the coveted trophies.

Head to the official platform at bakeawards.co.ke/vote. Explore the five nominees in each of the 23 categories. Vote: Submit your choices to support your favorite creators.

Key dates to remember

Voting Period: May 4, 2026 – June 4, 2026 The BAKE Awards Gala Night: June 6, 2026 (Nairobi)

Full list of BAKE Awards 2026 nominees