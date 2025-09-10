The Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) has officially launched the BAKE Awards 2025, kicking off the submission phase of the competition. Now in its ninth year, the BAKE Awards has expanded its scope to celebrate not only bloggers but also a wide array of online content creators.
The competition now honours exceptional creators on various digital platforms, including blogs, social media channels like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter, and podcasting platforms such as Spotify and YouTube.
“We are incredibly proud to see how the BAKE Awards have grown over the years,” said BAKE Chairperson Kennedy Kachwanya. “The awards are a testament to the vibrant and ever-evolving landscape of digital content creation in Kenya. We are excited to once again honour the remarkable talent that exists across a diverse range of platforms.”
The BAKE Awards 2025 will follow this timeline:
- Submissions Phase: September 10th to October 8th, 2025
- Judging Phase: October 9th to October 30th, 2025
- Online Voting: November 3rd to December 2nd, 2025
- Winners’ Announcement: December 6th, 2025
Submissions will be accepted in 23 distinct categories. Creators can be submitted in one category that best fits their work. The only exception is for new creators (those who started between January 2024 and December 2024), who are eligible for both the New Creator category and one other category.
Following the submission period, a panel of judges will select the top five nominees in each category. The public will then vote for their favourites. Winners will be announced in December.
To submit a creator for the BAKE Awards 2025, visit the official submission page: bakeawards.co.ke/submit.