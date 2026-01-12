The BAKE Awards are back for their 10th anniversary, and the stakes have never been higher.
The Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) just opened submissions for the 2026 edition, and they’ve brought some heavy-hitting data with them. According to new research from the KNBS, PwC, Baraza Media Lab, and UNESCO, Kenya’s digital content industry is now worth a massive Ksh 1.27 trillion ($9.8 billion). We’re not just posting online anymore, creators are now major economic drivers right alongside the country’s traditional industries.
After a late season run in 2025, the awards are returning to their classic schedule. We’re looking at a January-to-June cycle, giving creators on TikTok, YouTube, Spotify, and blogs a predictable window to showcase their best work.
This year’s theme, The Creator Economy: Turning Content into Capital, is a nod to how far the industry has come. It’s about moving past the hobbyist label and celebrating those who have turned their platforms into professional, sustainable businesses.
“We’re no longer looking at digital media only as a pastime,” says BAKE Chairperson Kennedy Kachwanya. “It is an industry that’s creating jobs, driving innovation, and establishing Kenya as a continental leader.”
Last year ended on a high note with a historic tie for Creator of the Year between the JoyRide Podcast and Sarah Njoroge. If that’s any indication, the 2026 competition is going to be fierce.
Mark your calendars for these key dates:
- Submissions: Jan 12 – March 2, 2026
- Judging: March 3 – April 3, 2026
- Public Voting: April 6 – May 29, 2026
- The Big Night (Gala): June 6, 2026
If you’ve been producing killer content or have a favorite creator who deserves the spotlight, now is the time to make it official.
Ready to submit? Head over to bakeawards.co.ke/submit and get involved.