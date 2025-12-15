Shares

The Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) successfully hosted its BAKE Awards 2025 winners ceremony on December 13, 2025, at Baraza Media Lab. Under the empowering theme, Reclaiming Our Digital Space, the event celebrated the impactful creativity of Kenya’s diverse content creators.

In an unprecedented moment for the awards, the Creator of the Year, resulted in a tie. The prestigious award was shared by The JoyRide Podcast and Sarah Njoroge, who also took home the award for Agricultural Creator.

The ceremony recognized excellence across numerous categories, including:

Best Technology Creator: Tech Trends

Best Environmental Creator: Beyond the Trails Kenya

Best New Creator: Nairobi Lifestyle

Best Sports Creator: Pepeta

Best Education Creator: Teacher Tabby Wothaya

Best Travel Creator: African Watch

BAKE Chairman Kennedy Kachwanya highlighted the significant evolution of the sector. He declared, “The standard of Kenyan digital content has not just risen; it has established a new benchmark for excellence,” citing the shift from simple text to high-quality multimedia content in agriculture, tech, finance, and storytelling.

The 2025 awards reflected the maturity of the Kenyan digital community, expanding from its blogging roots to embrace platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Spotify. The event was made possible through the support of key partners, including Absa Bank Kenya, UNESCO Kenya, and KICTANET.

The judging panel for the 2025 awards included Abigail Arunga, Martin Mburu, Leo Mutisya, Ahmad Salim, and Cecilia Maundu.

BAKE is already gearing up for next year, with the BAKE Awards 2026 set to commence in January, culminating in a gala event in June 2026.

Full list of BAKE Awards 2025 Winners

1. Technology Creator

Tech Trends – techtrendske.co.ke – Winner

Tech Ish – https://tech-ish.com/

Tech Space Africa – https://techspace.africa/

Ecrene Madaga – https://www.facebook.com/madagaecrene/

Ken Talks Tech – youtube.com/channel/UChtTMv5DcZQOT5uFrA9vwqw

2. Photography Creator

Mwarv – mwarv.click.co.ke – Winner

Antony Trivet – https://antonytrivet.co.ke/blog/

Ndoa Weddings – https://www.youtube.com/@ndoaweddings

Bill Miaron – https://bmpicz.com/blog/

3. Creative Writing Creator

Eva Mwangi – evamwangi.com – Winner

Lubnah – https://lubnah.me.ke/

Manicured Farmer – https://themanicuredfarmer.com/

Kisauti – https://www.kisauti.com/

4. Business Creator

Kenyan Wallstreet – kenyanwallstreet.com – Winner

Bizna Kenya – https://biznakenya.com/

Khusoko – https://khusoko.com/

Soko Directory – https://sokodirectory.com/

Swala Nyeti – https://swalanyeti.co.ke/

5. Food Creator

Boina – youtube.com/@Boinappetit – Winner

Nairobi Kitchen – https://nairobikitchen.blogspot.com/

Mapishi na Farwat – https://www.instagram.com/mapishi_na_farwat/

Wairimu Eats – https://www.tiktok.com/@wairimu.eats

Wanyoez – https://www.tiktok.com/@wanyoez

6. Environmental Creator

Beyond the Trails Kenya – beyondthetrailskenya.co.ke – Winner

Econews – https://econews.co.ke/

Green Shift Podcast – https://open.spotify.com/show/3wp1ssE63oYeEPqfgKfEdi

Nyika Silika – https://www.nyikasilika.org/writing/

Chemitei – https://www.tiktok.com/@_chemitei

7. Fashion and Style Creator

Brian Babu – instagram.com/brianbabu – Winner

Annette Michatha – https://www.instagram.com/annettemichatha/

Wahu Muchai – https://www.instagram.com/wahu_muchaistyling/

Ms. Mbithe – https://www.tiktok.com/@ms.mbithe

Nayna Nathalie – https://www.tiktok.com/@naynanathalie

8. Agricultural Creator

Sarah Njoroge – youtube.com/@SarahWNjoroge – Winner

Farmers Trend – https://farmerstrend.co.ke

Salukwa Farms – https://www.tiktok.com/@salukyafarms

Makori Moraa – https://www.tiktok.com/@makori_moraa

Claire Nasike – https://x.com/@MissNasike

9. New Creator

Nairobi Lifestyle – nairobilifestyle.co.ke – Winner

Gearhaus – https://www.youtube.com/@itsGearhaus

Ai Pots – https://www.aipots.com/

Ken Talks Technology – https://www.youtube.com/@KenTalksTechnology

Siaya Today – https://siayatoday.com

10. Corporate Creator

FatBoy Animations – tiktok.com/@fatboykenya – Winner

Wildlife Direct – https://wildlifedirect.org/blog/

Innovation Agency – https://www.innovationagency.go.ke/blog

Creatives Garage – https://www.instagram.com/creativesgarage/

Winnies Pure Health – https://winniespurehealth.co.ke/blog/

11. Topical Creator

Daily Trends – dailytrends.co.ke – Winner

Mtoto News – https://www.mtotonews.com/news-2/

Expression Africa – https://expression.africa/

Kenya Engineer – https://www.kenyaengineer.co.ke

Sera Inspire – https://serainspire.wordpress.com/

12. Sports Creator

Pepeta – pepeta.co.ke – Winner

Sports Flash World – https://sportsflashworld.com/

Xix Sports – https://www.instagram.com/xix_sports?igsh=MXFxenZ1MXZheDBkbg==

Eleven Eleven TV – https://www.youtube.com/@ElevenElevenTelevision

13. Entertainment Creator

Buzz Central – buzzcentral.co.ke – Winner

Kophen – https://x.com/Kophen_

Music Junkie – https://lamusicjunkie.com/blog/

Kenyan Vibe – https://www.kenyanvibe.com/

Lencer Nyasuba – https://www.tiktok.com/@lencernyasuba

14. Education Creator

Teacher Tabby Wothaya – tiktok.com/@teachertabbywothaya – Winner

Wakio – https://www.tiktok.com/@wakio_22

Mtoto News – https://www.mtotonews.com/news-2/

kapitals-pi & SEN – https://kapitals-pi.blogspot.com/

Lydia Leonida – https://www.tiktok.com/@lydialeonida

15. Travel Creator

African Watch – theafricanwatch.com – Winner

Adam Maina – https://www.instagram.com/adammaina/?hl=en

OCD – https://www.ocd.co.ke/

Marion Mithamo – https://www.scrapbookjourneys.com/

Monicah Wangari – https://www.instagram.com/_themkare/?hl=en

16. Public Health Creator

Healthwise – youtube.com/@The_healthwise – Winner

Dr. Reign – https://www.instagram.com/drreign/

Aidah Munzatsi – https://www.tiktok.com/@aidahmunzatsi

Dr. Mokeira – https://www.instagram.com/dr_mokeira/

Dr. Linda Biomdo – https://www.tiktok.com/@drbiomdolinda

17. County Creator

Simply Apondi – youtube.com/@Simply_Apondi – Winner

Ommydalla – https://ommydalla.co.ke/

Siaya Today – https://siayatoday.com

Thika Town Today – https://www.thikatowntoday.co.ke/

Countryside Flier – https://www.youtube.com/@Countryside_lifer

18. Religious or Spirituality Creator

Mary M. Munene – facebook.com/mary.mwangi.5245 – Winner

Valerie Edna – https://youtube.com/@valerieedna?si=kfk0fC-dADGsgvQr

Ardy – https://www.tiktok.com/@ardy_._

Anne Kariithi – https://www.tiktok.com/@anne_kariithi

19. Lifestyle Creator

Nairobi Lifestyle – nairobilifestyle.co.ke – Winner

Marcus Okello – https://marcusokello.wordpress.com/

Potentash – https://potentash.com/

Sunset In Africa – https://sunsetinafrica.co.ke

Place by Adam – tiktok.com/@itsadammaina

20. Video Creator

Buzz Central Kenya – youtube.com/@buzzcentralkenya – Winner

Gearhaus Podcast – https://www.youtube.com/@itsGearhaus

Ken Talks Tech – https://www.youtube.com/@KenTalksTechnology

Zoza Podcast – https://www.youtube.com/@ZOZAPODCAST

Ndoa Weddings – youtube.com/@ndoaweddings

21. Audio Creator

Mic Cheque Podcast – open.spotify.com/show/3JI1oNMx00PeIIxJfbz4ux – Winner

So this is Love Podcast – open.spotify.com/show/0DDeORYJfJyqkHDkTCf5uD

Ongeza Volume Podcast – open.spotify.com/show/6ZQyLVY5ykZwK6Rbkr0qM5

Diva on a Mission Podcast – open.spotify.com/show/1gUviTIt4VDHECQizYXmGR

Joy Ride Podcast – open.spotify.com/show/6nCyA2LmjBq1q2535ZnhVz

22. Social Issues and Active Citizenship Creator

Mtaani Radio – mtaaniradio.or.ke – Winner

Piga Firimbi – https://pigafirimbi.africauncensored.online/

Untold lives of women Kenya – https://untoldlivesofwomen.blogspot.com/

Pamoja AI – http://www.pamoja-ai.africa/

23. Creator of the Year