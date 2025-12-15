Shares

The Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) successfully hosted its BAKE Awards 2025 winners ceremony on December 13, 2025, at Baraza Media Lab. Under the empowering theme, Reclaiming Our Digital Space, the event celebrated the impactful creativity of Kenya’s diverse content creators.

In an unprecedented moment for the awards, the Creator of the Year, resulted in a tie. The prestigious award was shared by The JoyRide Podcast and Sarah Njoroge, who also took home the award for Agricultural Creator.

The ceremony recognized excellence across numerous categories, including:

  • Best Technology Creator: Tech Trends
  • Best Environmental Creator: Beyond the Trails Kenya
  • Best New Creator: Nairobi Lifestyle
  • Best Sports Creator: Pepeta
  • Best Education Creator: Teacher Tabby Wothaya
  • Best Travel Creator: African Watch

BAKE Chairman Kennedy Kachwanya highlighted the significant evolution of the sector. He declared, “The standard of Kenyan digital content has not just risen; it has established a new benchmark for excellence,” citing the shift from simple text to high-quality multimedia content in agriculture, tech, finance, and storytelling.

The 2025 awards reflected the maturity of the Kenyan digital community, expanding from its blogging roots to embrace platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Spotify. The event was made possible through the support of key partners, including Absa Bank Kenya, UNESCO Kenya, and KICTANET.

The judging panel for the 2025 awards included Abigail Arunga, Martin Mburu, Leo Mutisya, Ahmad Salim, and Cecilia Maundu.

BAKE is already gearing up for next year, with the BAKE Awards 2026 set to commence in January, culminating in a gala event in June 2026.

Full list of BAKE Awards 2025 Winners

1. Technology Creator

2. Photography Creator

3. Creative Writing Creator

4. Business Creator

5. Food Creator

6. Environmental Creator

7. Fashion and Style Creator

8. Agricultural Creator

9. New Creator

10. Corporate Creator

11. Topical Creator

12. Sports Creator

13. Entertainment Creator

14. Education Creator

15. Travel Creator

16. Public Health Creator

17. County Creator

18. Religious or Spirituality Creator

19. Lifestyle Creator

20. Video Creator

21. Audio Creator

22. Social Issues and Active Citizenship Creator

23. Creator of the Year

