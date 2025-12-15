The Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) successfully hosted its BAKE Awards 2025 winners ceremony on December 13, 2025, at Baraza Media Lab. Under the empowering theme, Reclaiming Our Digital Space, the event celebrated the impactful creativity of Kenya’s diverse content creators.
In an unprecedented moment for the awards, the Creator of the Year, resulted in a tie. The prestigious award was shared by The JoyRide Podcast and Sarah Njoroge, who also took home the award for Agricultural Creator.
The ceremony recognized excellence across numerous categories, including:
- Best Technology Creator: Tech Trends
- Best Environmental Creator: Beyond the Trails Kenya
- Best New Creator: Nairobi Lifestyle
- Best Sports Creator: Pepeta
- Best Education Creator: Teacher Tabby Wothaya
- Best Travel Creator: African Watch
BAKE Chairman Kennedy Kachwanya highlighted the significant evolution of the sector. He declared, “The standard of Kenyan digital content has not just risen; it has established a new benchmark for excellence,” citing the shift from simple text to high-quality multimedia content in agriculture, tech, finance, and storytelling.
The 2025 awards reflected the maturity of the Kenyan digital community, expanding from its blogging roots to embrace platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Spotify. The event was made possible through the support of key partners, including Absa Bank Kenya, UNESCO Kenya, and KICTANET.
The judging panel for the 2025 awards included Abigail Arunga, Martin Mburu, Leo Mutisya, Ahmad Salim, and Cecilia Maundu.
BAKE is already gearing up for next year, with the BAKE Awards 2026 set to commence in January, culminating in a gala event in June 2026.
Full list of BAKE Awards 2025 Winners
1. Technology Creator
- Tech Trends – techtrendske.co.ke – Winner
- Tech Ish – https://tech-ish.com/
- Tech Space Africa – https://techspace.africa/
- Ecrene Madaga – https://www.facebook.com/madagaecrene/
- Ken Talks Tech – youtube.com/channel/UChtTMv5DcZQOT5uFrA9vwqw
2. Photography Creator
- Mwarv – mwarv.click.co.ke – Winner
- Antony Trivet – https://antonytrivet.co.ke/blog/
- Ndoa Weddings – https://www.youtube.com/@ndoaweddings
- Bill Miaron – https://bmpicz.com/blog/
3. Creative Writing Creator
- Eva Mwangi – evamwangi.com – Winner
- Lubnah – https://lubnah.me.ke/
- Manicured Farmer – https://themanicuredfarmer.com/
- Kisauti – https://www.kisauti.com/
4. Business Creator
- Kenyan Wallstreet – kenyanwallstreet.com – Winner
- Bizna Kenya – https://biznakenya.com/
- Khusoko – https://khusoko.com/
- Soko Directory – https://sokodirectory.com/
- Swala Nyeti – https://swalanyeti.co.ke/
5. Food Creator
- Boina – youtube.com/@Boinappetit – Winner
- Nairobi Kitchen – https://nairobikitchen.blogspot.com/
- Mapishi na Farwat – https://www.instagram.com/mapishi_na_farwat/
- Wairimu Eats – https://www.tiktok.com/@wairimu.eats
- Wanyoez – https://www.tiktok.com/@wanyoez
6. Environmental Creator
- Beyond the Trails Kenya – beyondthetrailskenya.co.ke – Winner
- Econews – https://econews.co.ke/
- Green Shift Podcast – https://open.spotify.com/show/3wp1ssE63oYeEPqfgKfEdi
- Nyika Silika – https://www.nyikasilika.org/writing/
- Chemitei – https://www.tiktok.com/@_chemitei
7. Fashion and Style Creator
- Brian Babu – instagram.com/brianbabu – Winner
- Annette Michatha – https://www.instagram.com/annettemichatha/
- Wahu Muchai – https://www.instagram.com/wahu_muchaistyling/
- Ms. Mbithe – https://www.tiktok.com/@ms.mbithe
- Nayna Nathalie – https://www.tiktok.com/@naynanathalie
8. Agricultural Creator
- Sarah Njoroge – youtube.com/@SarahWNjoroge – Winner
- Farmers Trend – https://farmerstrend.co.ke
- Salukwa Farms – https://www.tiktok.com/@salukyafarms
- Makori Moraa – https://www.tiktok.com/@makori_moraa
- Claire Nasike – https://x.com/@MissNasike
9. New Creator
- Nairobi Lifestyle – nairobilifestyle.co.ke – Winner
- Gearhaus – https://www.youtube.com/@itsGearhaus
- Ai Pots – https://www.aipots.com/
- Ken Talks Technology – https://www.youtube.com/@KenTalksTechnology
- Siaya Today – https://siayatoday.com
10. Corporate Creator
- FatBoy Animations – tiktok.com/@fatboykenya – Winner
- Wildlife Direct – https://wildlifedirect.org/blog/
- Innovation Agency – https://www.innovationagency.go.ke/blog
- Creatives Garage – https://www.instagram.com/creativesgarage/
- Winnies Pure Health – https://winniespurehealth.co.ke/blog/
11. Topical Creator
- Daily Trends – dailytrends.co.ke – Winner
- Mtoto News – https://www.mtotonews.com/news-2/
- Expression Africa – https://expression.africa/
- Kenya Engineer – https://www.kenyaengineer.co.ke
- Sera Inspire – https://serainspire.wordpress.com/
12. Sports Creator
- Pepeta – pepeta.co.ke – Winner
- Sports Flash World – https://sportsflashworld.com/
- Xix Sports – https://www.instagram.com/xix_sports?igsh=MXFxenZ1MXZheDBkbg==
- Eleven Eleven TV – https://www.youtube.com/@ElevenElevenTelevision
13. Entertainment Creator
- Buzz Central – buzzcentral.co.ke – Winner
- Kophen – https://x.com/Kophen_
- Music Junkie – https://lamusicjunkie.com/blog/
- Kenyan Vibe – https://www.kenyanvibe.com/
- Lencer Nyasuba – https://www.tiktok.com/@lencernyasuba
14. Education Creator
- Teacher Tabby Wothaya – tiktok.com/@teachertabbywothaya – Winner
- Wakio – https://www.tiktok.com/@wakio_22
- Mtoto News – https://www.mtotonews.com/news-2/
- kapitals-pi & SEN – https://kapitals-pi.blogspot.com/
- Lydia Leonida – https://www.tiktok.com/@lydialeonida
15. Travel Creator
- African Watch – theafricanwatch.com – Winner
- Adam Maina – https://www.instagram.com/adammaina/?hl=en
- OCD – https://www.ocd.co.ke/
- Marion Mithamo – https://www.scrapbookjourneys.com/
- Monicah Wangari – https://www.instagram.com/_themkare/?hl=en
16. Public Health Creator
- Healthwise – youtube.com/@The_healthwise – Winner
- Dr. Reign – https://www.instagram.com/drreign/
- Aidah Munzatsi – https://www.tiktok.com/@aidahmunzatsi
- Dr. Mokeira – https://www.instagram.com/dr_mokeira/
- Dr. Linda Biomdo – https://www.tiktok.com/@drbiomdolinda
17. County Creator
- Simply Apondi – youtube.com/@Simply_Apondi – Winner
- Ommydalla – https://ommydalla.co.ke/
- Siaya Today – https://siayatoday.com
- Thika Town Today – https://www.thikatowntoday.co.ke/
- Countryside Flier – https://www.youtube.com/@Countryside_lifer
18. Religious or Spirituality Creator
- Mary M. Munene – facebook.com/mary.mwangi.5245 – Winner
- Valerie Edna – https://youtube.com/@valerieedna?si=kfk0fC-dADGsgvQr
- Ardy – https://www.tiktok.com/@ardy_._
- Anne Kariithi – https://www.tiktok.com/@anne_kariithi
19. Lifestyle Creator
- Nairobi Lifestyle – nairobilifestyle.co.ke – Winner
- Marcus Okello – https://marcusokello.wordpress.com/
- Potentash – https://potentash.com/
- Sunset In Africa – https://sunsetinafrica.co.ke
- Place by Adam – tiktok.com/@itsadammaina
20. Video Creator
- Buzz Central Kenya – youtube.com/@buzzcentralkenya – Winner
- Gearhaus Podcast – https://www.youtube.com/@itsGearhaus
- Ken Talks Tech – https://www.youtube.com/@KenTalksTechnology
- Zoza Podcast – https://www.youtube.com/@ZOZAPODCAST
- Ndoa Weddings – youtube.com/@ndoaweddings
21. Audio Creator
- Mic Cheque Podcast – open.spotify.com/show/3JI1oNMx00PeIIxJfbz4ux – Winner
- So this is Love Podcast – open.spotify.com/show/0DDeORYJfJyqkHDkTCf5uD
- Ongeza Volume Podcast – open.spotify.com/show/6ZQyLVY5ykZwK6Rbkr0qM5
- Diva on a Mission Podcast – open.spotify.com/show/1gUviTIt4VDHECQizYXmGR
- Joy Ride Podcast – open.spotify.com/show/6nCyA2LmjBq1q2535ZnhVz
22. Social Issues and Active Citizenship Creator
- Mtaani Radio – mtaaniradio.or.ke – Winner
- Piga Firimbi – https://pigafirimbi.africauncensored.online/
- Untold lives of women Kenya – https://untoldlivesofwomen.blogspot.com/
- Pamoja AI – http://www.pamoja-ai.africa/
23. Creator of the Year
- Sarah Njoroge – youtube.com/@SarahWNjoroge – Winner
- The JoyRide Podcast – open.spotify.com/show/6nCyA2LmjBq1q2535ZnhVz – Winner
- Wairimu Eats – https://www.tiktok.com/@wairimu.eats
- Potentash – https://potentash.com/
- Kenyan Vibe – https://www.kenyanvibe.com/