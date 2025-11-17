Shares

The Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) has announced that the public voting for the BAKE Awards 2025 is officially LIVE.

It all started back in September with the call for submissions. Because you all showed up with so much amazing content, they had to extend the deadline until October 23rd. The demand was insane.

After that, the real heavy lifting began. A brilliant panel of experts locked themselves away to meticulously vet everything. They weren’t just checking names; they were looking for creativity, consistency, impact, and authenticity. Only the true digital heroes made the final cut.

You know the nominations are legit because of the people who did the vetting. They include:

Abigail Arunga: Bringing the sharp focus on art and social justice.

Martin Mburu: The literary genius ensuring the writing quality is top-notch.

Leo Mutisya: Making sure the content is civic-minded and ethical.

Ahmad Salim: The strategic mind looking for pure innovation and purposeful creativity.

Cecilia Maundu: Championing safer digital spaces, a true digital security queen.

The talent this year is mind-blowing, from the agri-tech wizards to the business hustlers and the incredible storytellers.

Voting is open NOW

Voting CLOSES: December 2nd, no extensions, so hurry!

Winners Revealed: December 6th at the legendary BAKE Awards Gala Night!

I have to give a quick nod to some of the phenomenal people on the list:

Salukwa Farms (Agricultural Creator): Blending modern farming with digital wisdom, making agriculture look cool.

Claire Nasike (Agricultural Creator): A true champion for the environment and agroecology, using her voice for the planet.

Techish Kenya (Technology Creator): Your go-to source for the freshest tech trends, gadgets, and digital transformations.

Mtoto News (Education Creator): Focuses on child-centric news and educational content, promoting children’s rights, welfare, and positive learning environments.

The Manicured Farmer (Creative Writing Creator): Known for a distinct voice that often blends rural or farming themes with high-quality, reflective writing, offering unique perspectives on life and culture.

Kenyan Wallstreet (Business Creator): Provides essential financial news, investment analysis, and business reporting targeting the capital markets and corporate sector in Kenya.

As the BAKE Chairperson, Kennedy Kachwanya, said: “It’s your turn. Jump in, vote, and support your favourite creators who represent Kenya’s digital excellence.” I couldn’t agree more.

It’s super simple to support the creators you love: