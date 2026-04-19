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The Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE), leading a high-profile coalition including the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Article 19 Eastern Africa, and the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ), has formally lodged a Petition of Appeal at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

The Petitioners are seeking to overturn a Court of Appeal verdict that upheld several controversial sections of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act (CMCA) 2018, which they argue create an unconstitutional Big Brother state.

While the Court of Appeal recently struck down sections 22 and 23 (dealing with false publications), BAKE and its partners contend that the court erred by leaving other unguided missiles in the law. The Supreme Court petition specifically targets sections that the coalition argues are impermissibly vague and infringe upon the Bill of Rights:

Cyber-harassment (Section 27) & Cybersquatting (Section 28): The Petitioners argue these sections limit freedom of expression without the mandatory declaration of intent required by Article 24(2) of the Constitution. Revenge Porn (Section 37): The coalition highlights a grave error of law where the Court of Appeal identified the validity of this section as an issue but failed to deliver a judgment on it, leaving the law in a state of uncertainty. Excessive Surveillance (Sections 48, 50, 51, 52, & 53): This is the heart of the Big Brother challenge. The Petitioners argue these sections grant law enforcement unfettered, subjective powers to search persons, seize data, and conduct real-time interception for up to nine months without robust judicial oversight or notification to the affected parties.

In their submissions, BAKE and the co-petitioners warn that current investigative procedures allow for indiscriminate scrutiny of private communications. They are beseeching the Supreme Court to either declare these sections unconstitutional or read-in mandatory safeguards, including:

Clearer definitions of traffic data and subscriber information.

Strict judicial oversight to prevent the police from using subjective belief as a basis for intrusive searches.

Post-investigation notification to citizens who have been placed under surveillance.

Key court deadlines

Hon. Alice Mukenga, Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court, has established the following roadmap for the case:

April 20, 2026: Deadline for Petitioners to serve the Petition of Appeal to the DPP, Attorney General, Inspector General of Police, and the Speaker of the National Assembly.

May 4, 2026 (14 Days): Deadline for the State Respondents to file their replies.

May 11, 2026: A virtual mention at 9:00 a.m. to set the hearing date for the final arguments.

Resources

Brief of the contested sections