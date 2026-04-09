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To call Faith Odhiambo a successful president of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is an understatement; she has been a generational phenomenon. Stepping into office as only the second woman to lead the 100-year-old institution, she didn’t just break a glass ceiling, she rebuilt the house.

In a period where the rule of law often felt like a suggestion rather than a mandate, Odhiambo emerged as the People’s Chief Justice, a title bestowed not by a gazette, but by the Kenyan public.

Faith Odhiambo’s legacy is built on a rare combination of grassroots activism and institutional reform.

1. The “Gen Z” Protector and Midnight Advocate

During the historic 2024 and 2025 protests, Odhiambo became the face of legal resistance.

Midnight Rescues: She famously led teams of lawyers who stayed at the Milimani Law Courts past midnight to prevent the illegal detention of over 185 protesters, including minors.

Pro-Bono Mobilization: She operationalized a nationwide network of advocates to provide immediate legal aid to abducted or arrested citizens, effectively turning the LSK into a 24/7 rapid response unit for human rights.

2. Holding power to account

Odhiambo didn’t just issue press releases; she issued legal consequences.

She spearheaded the successful prosecution of the Acting Inspector General of Police for contempt of court, a move that sent shockwaves through the executive and underscored that no one is above the law.

She led the LSK in successfully challenging the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill in 2025, protecting the separation of powers against attempts to weaken the judiciary.

3. Institutional stability & member welfare

While fighting for the public, she never forgot her primary constituency, the advocates.

She successfully pushed for the reduction of Practicing Certificate (PC) fees for new entrants, removing financial barriers for young lawyers.

Odhiambo initiated the transition of Continuous Professional Development (CPD) into a formal LSK Institute of training and accreditation, elevating the professional standards of the bar.

4. Integrity and independence

Perhaps her most defining moment was her resignation from the Presidential Compensation Panel in late 2025.

By stepping down from the government-appointed role, she proved that her loyalty lay with the independence of the Society rather than political proximity. She chose to champion victims’ rights from the outside, preserving the LSK’s role as an impartial watchdog.

Faith Odhiambo has redefined the LSK presidency from a prestigious administrative post to a vital organ of democracy. She managed to unite a fractured bar, mentor a new generation of rebel lawyers, and command the respect of the international community, evidenced by her being named the 2024 ICJ Jurist of the Year.

Future LSK presidents will not be measured against those who came before Odhiambo, but against the Odhiambo Standard: a fearless, principled, and deeply empathetic leadership that puts the Constitution before anything.