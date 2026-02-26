Shares

The race to fill a vacancy at the Supreme Court of Kenya has officially narrowed down to six contenders. In a public notice, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) revealed the names of the applicants who met the submission deadline for the prestigious judicial post.

The recruitment process follows an advertisement posted by the Commission on January 27, 2026. By the time the application window closed on February 17, six individuals—comprising seasoned judges and legal professionals—had submitted their bids.

The applicants

The list features four sitting judges and two prominent legal practitioners:

Hon. Mr. Justice Joseph Kiplagat Sergon Hon. Mr. Justice Warsame Abdulahi Mohammed Hon. Mr. Justice Joseph Kipchumba Kigen Katwa Hon. Mr. Justice Francis Kipruto Tuiyott Ms. CS Anne Waceke Kiratu Makori, EBS Ms. Lilian Wanjiku Wachira

The JSC has outlined a transparent roadmap for the coming weeks to ensure public participation and thorough vetting: