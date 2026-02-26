The race to fill a vacancy at the Supreme Court of Kenya has officially narrowed down to six contenders. In a public notice, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) revealed the names of the applicants who met the submission deadline for the prestigious judicial post.
The recruitment process follows an advertisement posted by the Commission on January 27, 2026. By the time the application window closed on February 17, six individuals—comprising seasoned judges and legal professionals—had submitted their bids.
The applicants
The list features four sitting judges and two prominent legal practitioners:
- Hon. Mr. Justice Joseph Kiplagat Sergon
- Hon. Mr. Justice Warsame Abdulahi Mohammed
- Hon. Mr. Justice Joseph Kipchumba Kigen Katwa
- Hon. Mr. Justice Francis Kipruto Tuiyott
- Ms. CS Anne Waceke Kiratu Makori, EBS
- Ms. Lilian Wanjiku Wachira
The JSC has outlined a transparent roadmap for the coming weeks to ensure public participation and thorough vetting:
- Stakeholder Engagement: On March 23, 2026, the Commission will hold a stakeholder engagement session. This is a critical stage intended to gather views before the official shortlisting begins.
- Shortlisting & Interviews: Following the stakeholder meeting, the JSC will announce the shortlisted candidates and provide a schedule for formal interviews.
- Venue: The location for the upcoming stakeholders’ meeting is yet to be announced and will be communicated in due course.