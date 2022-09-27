Shares

The Supreme Court of Kenya has released the full judgment on the presidential election petition 2022 that was filed by Raila Odinga and Martha Karua.

The Supreme Court had ruled that William Ruto was properly elected president, dismissing all the petitions seeking to annul the result of the August 9 election. The verdict upheld the election of President William Ruto after his main rival, Azimio leader Raila Odinga, challenged his win.

The court had earlier released an abridged version of the judgement.

Download the full judgment here hapakenya.com/Full-supreme-court-judgment