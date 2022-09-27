Shares

Kenyan President William Ruto has today named his cabinet that will help him run the affairs of the country as he settles into his presidency.

The full list of ministers is as below;

  1. Prime Cabinet Secretary – Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi
  2. CS for Interior – Professor Abraham Kithure Kindiki
  3. CS for Treasury and Planning – Prof Njuguna Ndungu
  4. CS for Public Service, Gender and affairs – Aisha Jumwa Katana
  5. CS for Defence – Aden Duale
  6. CS for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation – Alice Muthoni Wahome
  7. CS for Foreign Affairs – Alfred Mutua
  8. CS for Trade, Investment and enterprise – Moses Kuria
  9. CS for East African Community – Rebecca Miano
  10. CS for Roads, Transport and Public Works – Kipchumba Murkomen
  11. CS for Environment and forestry – Roselinda Soipan
  12. CS for Lands, Housing and Urban Development – Zechariah Njeru
  13. CS for Tourism and Wildlife- Peninah Malonza
  14. CS for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives – Frankline Mithika Linturi
  15. CS for Health – Susan Wafula
  16. CS for ICT and digital economy – Eliud Owalo
  17. CS for Education – Ezekiel Machogu
  18. CS for Energy – Davis Chirchir
  19. CS for Youth Affairs – Ababu Namwamba
  20. CS for Cooperatives and MSME Development – Simon Chelugui
  21. CS for Mining, Blue Economy – Salim Mvurya
  22. CS for Labour – Florence Bore

The president also made the following cabinet level appointments;

  1. Advisor of women rights agency – Harriet Chigai
  2. National Security Advisor – Monica Juma
  3. Attorney General – Justin Muturi
  4. Secretary to the Cabinet – Mercy Wanjau