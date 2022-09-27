Kenyan President William Ruto has today named his cabinet that will help him run the affairs of the country as he settles into his presidency.
The full list of ministers is as below;
- Prime Cabinet Secretary – Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi
- CS for Interior – Professor Abraham Kithure Kindiki
- CS for Treasury and Planning – Prof Njuguna Ndungu
- CS for Public Service, Gender and affairs – Aisha Jumwa Katana
- CS for Defence – Aden Duale
- CS for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation – Alice Muthoni Wahome
- CS for Foreign Affairs – Alfred Mutua
- CS for Trade, Investment and enterprise – Moses Kuria
- CS for East African Community – Rebecca Miano
- CS for Roads, Transport and Public Works – Kipchumba Murkomen
- CS for Environment and forestry – Roselinda Soipan
- CS for Lands, Housing and Urban Development – Zechariah Njeru
- CS for Tourism and Wildlife- Peninah Malonza
- CS for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives – Frankline Mithika Linturi
- CS for Health – Susan Wafula
- CS for ICT and digital economy – Eliud Owalo
- CS for Education – Ezekiel Machogu
- CS for Energy – Davis Chirchir
- CS for Youth Affairs – Ababu Namwamba
- CS for Cooperatives and MSME Development – Simon Chelugui
- CS for Mining, Blue Economy – Salim Mvurya
- CS for Labour – Florence Bore
The president also made the following cabinet level appointments;
- Advisor of women rights agency – Harriet Chigai
- National Security Advisor – Monica Juma
- Attorney General – Justin Muturi
- Secretary to the Cabinet – Mercy Wanjau