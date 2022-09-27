Shares

Kenyan President William Ruto has today named his cabinet that will help him run the affairs of the country as he settles into his presidency.

The full list of ministers is as below;

Prime Cabinet Secretary – Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi CS for Interior – Professor Abraham Kithure Kindiki CS for Treasury and Planning – Prof Njuguna Ndungu CS for Public Service, Gender and affairs – Aisha Jumwa Katana CS for Defence – Aden Duale CS for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation – Alice Muthoni Wahome CS for Foreign Affairs – Alfred Mutua CS for Trade, Investment and enterprise – Moses Kuria CS for East African Community – Rebecca Miano CS for Roads, Transport and Public Works – Kipchumba Murkomen CS for Environment and forestry – Roselinda Soipan CS for Lands, Housing and Urban Development – Zechariah Njeru CS for Tourism and Wildlife- Peninah Malonza CS for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives – Frankline Mithika Linturi CS for Health – Susan Wafula CS for ICT and digital economy – Eliud Owalo CS for Education – Ezekiel Machogu CS for Energy – Davis Chirchir CS for Youth Affairs – Ababu Namwamba CS for Cooperatives and MSME Development – Simon Chelugui CS for Mining, Blue Economy – Salim Mvurya CS for Labour – Florence Bore

The president also made the following cabinet level appointments;