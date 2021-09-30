Shares

President Uhuru Kenyatta has yet again reshuffled his Cabinet, making changes in the Ministries of Defense, Devolution and Energy.

Eugene Wamalwa, who previously served as the Devolution, Arid and Semi-arid Minister, will now head the Defense Ministry. Former Defense Chief Monica Juma will lead the Energy Ministry. Politician Charles Keter has been handed the Ministry of Devolution which was previously headed by CS Wamalwa.

A statement from the presidency said the changes are “Necessary to promote enhanced operational efficiency and it also institutionalizes the implementation of various ongoing groundbreaking reforms, better orientates portfolio responsibilities with both national development plans as well as the needs of citizens. It also introduces functional changes that shall make the relevant Ministries and State Departments more efficient and better able to deliver superlative services to the public.”

Margaret Kobia has been transferred to the newly formed Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs, and Special Programmes. She had been serving as Minister of Public Service and Gender.

The reshuffle also brought changes to several Permanent Secretaries positions.

State Department for Public Works PS Gordon O. Kihalangwa has been moved to Energy and replaced with Solomon Kitungu from transport Department. Energy PS Joseph Njoroge has been moved to State Department for Transport.

The docket of social protection, pensions and senior citizens was moved from the ministry of Labour and will now be under the ministry of Public Service. Nelson Marwa was retained as the PS for the docket but will now report to Public Service CS Margret Kobia.