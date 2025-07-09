Shares

Stanchion has announced a new reseller partnership with TaiFintech Kenya, expanding access to Payment Fabric solutions across East Africa.

“We are seeing a growing demand globally for flexible and future-ready payment infrastructure. Our partnership with TaiFintech supports our strategy to extend access to Stanchion’s Payment Fabric, helping issuers in Kenya drive innovation and remain competitive,” says Norman Frankel, Chief Growth Officer at Stanchion.

Formed through a partnership between BCK Kenya Limited and Strathmore University, TaiFintech deliver tailored digital solutions.

Stanchion Payment Fabric is designed to allow issuers to deliver fintech-grade features without replacing existing core infrastructure. Stanchion delivers a suite of Digital-First capabilities, including tokenisation, dynamic card security codes, PIN management and modern issuer services.

“Tai Fintech LLP is a leading technology solutions provider born out of the combined strengths of BCK Kenya Ltd—a prominent industry player—and Strathmore Research and Consulting Centre Ltd, a hub of academic and research excellence. This strategic partnership merges strong commercial capabilities with renowned academic and research expertise, positioning Tai Fintech to deliver integrated digital platforms that support clients in achieving their digitisation strategies and enhancing customer journeys. As Africa enters a decade of unprecedented financial transformation, Tai Fintech has partnered with Stanchion, a global leader in advanced technology software, to empower providers of financial services with seamless integration capabilities. This collaboration enables our clients to transition smoothly through digital change, modernise legacy systems and deliver secure, innovative experiences to their customers,” said Dr Joseph Sevilla and Pat Muthui, who are founding directors of Tai Fintech.

Stanchion’s Payment Fabric allows cardholders to add cards to digital wallets such as Apple Pay or Google Pay and to transact securely across all channels, whether in-store, online or in-app. It also enables in-app controls, allowing customers to manage card credentials, PIN settings and transaction controls directly within their banking apps.

“Our Payment Fabric technology enables issuers to deliver the secure, digital card experiences that today’s customers expect, while also modernising legacy systems and improving operational efficiency,” says Pierre Aurel, Chief Product Officer at Stanchion. “What sets Payment Fabric apart is its ability to layer new functionality onto existing card management systems (CMS), without needing to replace or overhaul core infrastructure. This provides a lower-risk, more cost-effective path to innovation, especially compared to migrating to cloud-based issuer processors.”