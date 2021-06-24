Shares

Stanchion Payment Solutions has launched SwitchCare, a comprehensive offering that ensures the optimal management of Payment Switch environments.

The service is aimed at payment processing companies with transaction switching platforms at the heart of their operational infrastructures. SwitchCare ensures that this mission-critical system can deliver high-quality service over the long term.

The SwitchCare team identifies the specific areas where Payment Switch operational maturity is needed and fills the gap with specialized skills, sustainable processes and top operational tools.

“Stanchion is proud to offer SwitchCare to our ever-growing global client base, enabling them to deliver a predictable, quality service to their customers in the highly competitive and ever-evolving payments environment. SwitchCare will provide immediate pressure relief for overburdened teams, as well as long-term savings through greater efficiency, while at the same time preserving valuable institutional knowledge,” says Stanchion CEO Steve Kirrage.

In keeping with this commitment to augment rather than replace, this world-class offering allows customers complete flexibility to select relevant service components. The SwitchCare solution has been deployed at Banzpay, a New Zealand-based fintech services provider of payments and banking solutions to financial institutions across New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

“Banzpay has been relying on Stanchion’s SwitchCare program to maintain our payments environment since 2018. Since then, Stanchion has been using its global team and tools to administer and maintain our systems and provide 24/7 monitoring. As part of the program, Stanchion provides us with expert services to design, develop and implement new business requirements. We chose to partner with Stanchion because they are global payments experts who we rely on for our day to day and strategic payments needs. Their global footprint has meant that we are able to leverage their international expertise,” said Deane Johns, Banzpay CTO.