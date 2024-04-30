Shares

Christopher Omungala, a football fan from Eldoret, was this weekend treated to a fan experience in London courtesy of Guinness.

Omungala showcased his football knowledge prowess at the Guinness Clean Sheet competition held during Guinness’ Matchday events. He then won an all-expenses trip paid to the UK to experience football fandom at its best. He was among thousands of football fans at Tottenham football stadium in London during the live match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday.

Christopher has been touring the UK alongside 3 friendly faces from Guinness’ Matchday Committee. They include Chairman, Conrad Grey, popularly known as G Money, Chief Entertainment Officer, Lotan Salapei and Chief Snack Officer, Nana Owiti. They have been partnering with Guinness to create Epic Live Football viewing experiences that thousands of fans across Kenya have enjoyed this season.

Thanks to the Chief Entertainment Officer the fans enjoyed a private tour of iconic London Landmarks as well as a scenic boat cruise along the River Thames and an immersive tour of the Emirates Stadium. Nana, The Chief Snack Officer made sure that the team enjoyed an array of London’s best eateries for the fans to enjoy whilst sipping on a perfectly chilled Guinness.

“Guinness and football go hand-in-hand and we have long been celebrating the true heroes of Matchdays, the fans themselves.” Says Guinness Marketing Manager, Henrietta Reed. “I am thrilled that as part of Guinness’ Matchday experience we have been able to take our celebration of the fans to the next level and treat them to an unforgettable experience crafted just for them, that we hope they will cherish forever. We planned this trip in collaboration with the Guinness Matchday Committee meticulously to create a football fueled adventure fit for our fans and the joy expressed by Christopher, was well worth it.”