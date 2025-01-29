Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has announced the return of Guinness Matchday to Nairobi to deliver an amazing weekend of Premier League action.

Guinness Matchday Nairobi will be at Bar Next Door on Kiambu Road on Saturday, February 1st and Sunday February 2nd.

Attendees can expect top-tier analysis from the renowned Guinness Matchday Committee, comprising Carol Radull (Director of Drinks Analysis), Lotan Salapei (Chief Entertainment Officer), Nana Owiti (Chief Snacks Officer), and Willis Raburu (Chief Vibes Officer).

The Guinness Cleansheet Challenge returns and Matchday minutes as well, giving fans the opportunity to win an incredible trip to the UK to witness a live Premier League match.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Guinness Matchday back to Nairobi,” said Henrietta Reed, Marketing Manager at Guinness. “Nairobi is home to some of the most passionate Premier League fans in Kenya, and we can’t wait to share this epic experience with them. We’ve pulled out all the stops to ensure this Matchday is truly unforgettable, with the best viewing setup, our expert punditry team, and the unique Guinness vibe that makes it the ultimate place to watch Premier League football.”

Football fans in Nairobi are invited to join Guinness at Bar Next Door on Kiambu Road on February 1st and 2nd for the ultimate Premier League viewing experience.

Event Details