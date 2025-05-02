Bar Next Door on Kiambu Road came alive as consumers gathered for Ribs and Giggles, an afternoon filled with mouthwatering food, good vibes, and handcrafted Gordon’s cocktails.
The event was a full-blown meat extravaganza, hosted by the legendary Syoks aka Stephen Musyoka, a barbecue master and founder of Ribs and Giggles and his team, who truly outdid themselves. Guests enjoyed a rich feast of smoky, juicy meats fresh off the grill.
Gordon’s was the official spirit sponsor giving guests an opportunity to enjoy a wide selection of refreshing, colourful Gordon’s cocktails.
DJ Grauchi, DJ GMoney, DJ Marvo, and DJ Malaika brought their A-game, spinning everything from feel-good classics to the latest hits.
Ribs & Giggles is a popular monthly event in Nairobi, at The Bar Next Door on Kiambu Road. It features a barbecue feast with unlimited ribs and other grilled meats, along with DJ sets and a lively atmosphere. You pay Ksh. 3,000 in advance and you get to enjoy unlimited grilled meat of your choice between 1pm to 5pm.