As the season drew to a close Guinness, the iconic beer brand geared up to celebrate the Brightest of Matchdays. Where Guinness hosted football enthusiasts, encouraging them to showcase their punditry skills to bag some amazing prizes.

Held at Bar Next Door, Kiambu Road, football fans had the opportunity to gather and participate in an engaging and lively event hosted by Lotan Salapei and Eric Njiru. A special guest appearance by esteemed sports presenter, Carol Radull and veteran football presenter, Fred Arocho made sure that fans were entertained as the matches went on.

Attendees joined Njiru and Lotan to make their predictions for the last matchday. Those whose predictions came true won goodies such as personalized engraved Guinness Goblets and fresh new, vibey Guinness merchandise.

“We believe that matchdays are truly made by the fans,” said Hettie Reed, Guinness Marketing Manager, “and we know that each football fan brings something different to the table on Matchday. With our Predict & Win Matchdays we are celebrating the invaluable contribution of football fans and encouraging them to bring their punditry skills to the table to make their matchday shine brightest. Whether you’re a seasoned pundit or simply love the beautiful game, this event is an opportunity to showcase football knowledge and passion while having the chance to win incredible prizes.”