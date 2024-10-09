Shares

Tusker Oktobafest main event that was originally scheduled for the 26th and 27th of October 2024 was cancelled by East African Breweries PLC (EABL) recently. They didn’t share an official reason but it came on the back of a disastrous event by one of their brands, Johnny Walker.

During the cancellation, the brand announced that instead of one main Tusker Oktobafest event the company will host small events all around the country.

Tusker Oktobafest will now take place in 10 different outlets across five regions on October 19th, 26th and November 2nd, 2024.

“We are thrilled to bring Tusker Oktobafest to different regions across the country, allowing our consumers to experience the excitement of beer, music and culture. This year, our goal is to ensure that the celebration reaches beyond Nairobi, delivering on our commitment to showcase the best of beer and local talent throughout Kenya,” said Christine Kariuki, Marketing Manager, Tusker.

As part of celebrating the month of beer, there will be a offers and experiences to reward beer consumers across Kenya. The promotions will feature discounts, online flash sales and exclusive experiences.

Beer enthusiasts can enjoy their favourite brands on the selected dates at special retail prices in designated bars and restaurants across the country, including Nairobi, Rift Valley, Central Kenya and the Lake regions. Beer lovers can also look out for flash sales on the Ke.thebar.com and other leading e-commerce platforms. During the activations, customers will be able to purchase five bottles of Tusker Lager or Balozi Lager for Ksh. 1,000 and four bottles of any other beer brand (Tusker Malt, Guiness, White Cap Lager or Tusker Cider) for Ksh. 1,000.

Details of the artist line-up will be revealed soon.

Regional Oktobafest activations schedule:

Date Region Venue Saturday 19 th October Nairobi Enkare- Kitengela Texas Barbeque- Kikuyu Rift Timbo XO, -Eldoret Saturday 26 th October Nairobi Burudani Address-Juja Quiver Lounge- Thika Road Mountain Moran- Nanyuki Lake Club Da Place- Kisumu Saturday 2 nd November Nairobi New Sarvid Gardens- Kiambu Road Mountain Daylight Grill- Thika Coast New Big tree- Mombasa

Tusker Oktobafest is a beer festival that offers a diversified and exciting beer experience proudly complemented by entertainment from homegrown talent across Kenya and East Africa. It was founded in in 2019 and it gives festival attendees opportunity to enjoy 10+ beer experiences including: Tusker Lager, Tusker Malt, Tusker Lite, Tusker Cider, Guinness, Balozi, Manyatta, WhiteCap, WhiteCap Crisp & Pilsner.