Equity Bank has been named as Kenya’s most valuable brand, securing the top spot for the second consecutive year in the 2025 ranking according to Brand Finance. The continued dominance underscores the robust performance of the nation’s banking sector, which collectively accounts for over half of the total brand value in the latest valuation.

Meanwhile, beer brand Tusker has made a remarkable ascent, being recognized as both the fastest-growing and strongest Kenyan brand.

The 2025 valuation analysis by Brand Finance reveals a significant upward trend across the board, with all top 10 most valuable Kenyan brands experiencing notable growth. This positive momentum reflects the resilience of these leading entities amidst improving economic conditions.

Equity Bank leads the pack, with its brand value climbing by 8% to an impressive Ksh. 71.3 billion. This is attributed to robust net interest income, a consistently expanding customer base, and a high Brand Strength Index (BSI) score.

Safaricom (brand value up 0.5% to Ksh. 58.3 billion) maintained its strong hold on second place, continuing to benefit from Kenya’s rapid digital transformation. Following closely is Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), retaining third place with a 9% brand value increase to Ksh. 54.8 billion, further emphasizing the banking sector’s formidable performance driven by heightened consumer demand for financial services.

M-Pesa secured fourth position, thriving as a digital payment powerhouse, leveraging increased demand for secure and convenient digital transactions. Co-Operative Bank of Kenya and NCBA held steady in fifth and sixth positions respectively, showcasing the ongoing strength and innovation within Kenya’s financial services industry.

Kenya Power (brand value up 4% to Ksh. 16.6 billion) is in seventh spot, with its brand value increase primarily driven by revenue growth from increased electricity sales.

One of the most notable shifts in the 2025 ranking is the surge of Tusker, a product of East African Breweries Limited (KBL). The Kenyan beer brand has not only risen to eighth place but also cemented its status as the fastest-growing Kenyan brand, boasting a remarkable 67% increase in value to Ksh. 9.6 billion. This growth is largely fueled by a significant rebound in consumer spending and the full reopening of the hospitality sector.

Tusker has also emerged as the strongest Kenyan brand, achieving an impressive Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 97.1 out of 100. The brand recorded perfect 10 out of 10 scores for familiarity, consideration, and reputation within its home market, underscoring its deep-rooted domestic relevance and consumer trust.

In the brand strength analysis, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) maintained its position as the second-strongest Kenyan brand, with a BSI score of 94.4 out of 100. KCB’s continued strength is a testament to its commitment to digital transformation and innovative banking solutions, which have successfully expanded its reach and enhanced customer experience. The brand scored exceptionally well in metrics like “brand I love,” “consideration,” and “preferred brand.”

Insurance brand Britam retained its rank as the third strongest Kenyan brand, earning a BSI score of 91.4 out of 100 and an equivalent AAA+ rating. Brand Finance data indicates Britam’s strong performance across key consumer perception metrics, including reliability, consideration, and price acceptance, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted, accessible, and high-quality insurance provider.

Despite its overall value dominance, Equity Bank has seen a dip in its BSI score, moving to fourth place in brand strength. Nevertheless, the bank maintains a robust AAA+ rating, reflecting its consistent high performance across critical metrics such as familiarity, reputation, consideration, and customer preference. Equity Bank clearly remains a formidable and trusted player in the market, upholding high levels of consumer confidence.

Brand Finance defines brand value as the net economic benefit a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market, distinct from a company’s total asset valuation. Brand strength is measured by a brand’s performance on intangible metrics relative to its competitors, rated out of 100.