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The latest annual report by Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy, has revealed a shifting landscape in the Kenyan corporate sector.

Despite global economic headwinds, the top 25 most valuable Kenyan brands have shown remarkable resilience, collectively reaching a brand value of Ksh. 349 billion, a 3% increase from the previous year.

The 2026 ranking underscores the absolute dominance of the banking sector, which now accounts for 56% (Ksh. 196 billion) of the total value in the top 25. For the third consecutive year, Equity Bank has maintained its position as Kenya’s most valuable brand. With a brand value of Ksh. 73.9 billion, Equity’s success is driven by its massive regional footprint and its evolution into a fully integrated financial services provider.

Closing in on the top spot is Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), which climbed to second place this year with a robust 9.1% increase in brand value. Co-operative Bank also maintains its stronghold in the top five, further cementing the narrative that lenders are the primary engines of brand equity in the country. Other lenders such as I&M Bank and Diamond Trust Bank also saw significant growth, with DTB climbing two spots due to a 21% value surge.

Telecom giant Safaricom and its mobile money offspring, M-Pesa, remain the standard-bearers for innovation. While Safaricom remains the third most valuable brand, M-Pesa saw a significant 9.5% growth in value to Ksh. 33.8 billion. Notably, M-Pesa has been recognized as the leader in Sustainability Perceptions, reflecting a growing consumer preference for brands that demonstrate social and environmental responsibility through financial inclusion.

Perhaps the most striking finding in this year’s report is the resilience of brands operating outside the public eye of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). According to Brand Finance, APA Insurance and GA Insurance are the only two brands among the top 25 that are not NSE-listed firms. Their inclusion highlights an impressive ability to build trust and market share through private excellence and specialized service delivery.

Other notable performances include Tusker, which remains one of the strongest brands with a AAA+ rating and a 16% value increase. CIC Insurance Group was flagged as one of the fastest-growing brands of the year, surging 28% in value to climb three spots. The 2026 list also welcomed Kenya Cane as a new entrant, signaling a resurgence in the consumer spirits sector, while Centum entered the ranking at 24th place.

Top 25 Most Valuable Kenyan Brands (2026)