Tusker Oktobafest, is set to deliver two massive regional experiences this Saturday, November 1st, following highly successful editions in Nairobi and Eldoret. The festival is bringing its vibrant celebration of homegrown talent and Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL)’s finest brews to the revelers of Nanyuki and Mombasa.

Beer enthusiasts in both regions are promised an unforgettable night of music, entertainment, and a wide selection of KBL lagers, stouts, ciders, and malts.

The Nanyuki celebration will take place at Stingers Lounge, boasting a spectacular showcase of Kenya’s diverse musical talent. Attendees can look forward to live performances from:

Musical Talent: Toxic Lyrikali, Ayrosh, Wanjine, and Njerae.

Deck Masters: An impressive roster of DJs, including Deewiz, Tibz, Grauchi, Kaneda, Smiles, and resident DJ Doubleblack, will keep the energy high.

Hosts: The event will be expertly hosted by popular MCs Azeezah Hashim and Kibunja, ensuring a seamless and high-energy night.

Meanwhile, the Mombasa edition will see revelers converge for an electrifying night of performances by some of the country’s biggest names at a yet-to-be-disclosed venue. The lineup features:

Rap Royalty: Performances by rap heavyweight Khaligraph Jones, the dynamic Ndovu Kuu, and rising Gengetone sensation Tipsy Gee.

Sound Curators: The night’s soundtrack will be curated by renowned DJs Daffy, Most Wanted, Benitez, Honest Blind Boy, and Issa Platinum.

Hosts: The energetic duo of MC Gogo and DJ Daffy will host the coastal experience.

Access and promotions

Access to either festival is granted by purchasing a ticket at the respective venue for Ksh. 1,000. This ticket is essentially a beer voucher, redeemable for:

Five bottles of Tusker Lager, Pilsner, or Balozi, OR

Four bottles of Whitecap, Manyatta, Tusker Cider, Tusker Malt, Tusker Lite, or Guinness.

In addition to the main festivals, Tusker Oktobafest is expanding its reach with over 200 on-trade activations nationwide. Beer enthusiasts can also take advantage of flash sales and exciting discounts on their favourite KBL beers available on Ke.thebar.com and through select e-commerce partners.

Conceptualized in 2019, Tusker Oktobafest is East Africa’s biggest beer festival. Now in its 6th year, it offers a diversified and exciting beer experience, allowing attendees to enjoy over 10 beer varieties from Kenya’s leading brands while celebrating homegrown talent.