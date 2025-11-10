Shares

The Tusker Oktobafest beer and culture festival wrapped up its nationwide tour in spectacular fashion this past Saturday, October 8th, with a grand finale at the Attela Beach Resort in Kisumu.

Thousands of revelers gathered for the “Lake Edition,” capping off a successful series of regional events that also energized Nairobi, Eldoret, Mombasa, and Nanyuki.

The Attela Beach Resort was transformed for the event, hosting a vibrant celebration of Kenyan beer and culture. The night featured an all-star entertainment lineup, headlined by hitmakers Bensoul and Fathermoh, along with Harry Craze.

The electrifying atmosphere was non-stop, sustained by a powerhouse team of top DJs, Gordo, Ves, Daffy, and Dimore, who kept the energy at its peak. MC Gogo and Kisumu’s own Hype Amollo hosted the unforgettable finale.

MC Gogo kicked off the stage performances, setting the tone for the night.

Harry Craze commanded an energetic dance session, later surprising the crowd by bringing out Fathermoh to perform their chart-topping collaborations.

The night concluded on a high note with a captivating and soulful final set by Bensoul.

“We set out to reach as many consumers as possible with the Oktobafest experience this year and we have successfully done that,” commented Brigid Wambua, Senior Brand Manager for Tusker. “Oktobafest exists to provide a platform for the celebration of Kenyan beer and culture every year. We have enjoyed the enthusiasm and support of our consumers and partners across the regions, and Kisumu has delivered a truly exceptional finale to our nationwide festival.”

Launched in September, this sixth annual edition of the festival delivered on its promise of an expanded, nationwide celebration. The full list of regional stops included:

Nairobi Edition: October 4th at Carnivore Grounds

Rift Edition: October 11th at Baniyas, Eldoret

Coast Edition: November 01st at Big Tree, Mombasa

Mountain Edition: November 01st at The Stinger Lounge-Kinyuki, Nanyuki

In addition to the main festivals, the celebration extended to over 200 on-trade activations nationwide, and beer enthusiasts enjoyed flash sales and exciting discounts on KBL beers via ke.thebar.com and other e-commerce platforms.