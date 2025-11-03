Shares

Tusker Oktobafest brought its beer and fun experiences to Mombasa and Nanyuki on Saturday, November 1st. The festival’s momentum is now building towards its grand finale in Kisumu on November 8th.

The Mombasa edition was at the iconic New Big Tree in Bamburi. The lineup featured rap heavyweight Khaligraph Jones, Ndovu Kuu, Tipsy Gee, and Mombasa’s own Honest Blind Boy, alongside DJs and hosts including MC Gogo and DJ Daffy. Attendees savoured local cuisine, enjoyed interactive brand activations, and refreshed themselves with Tusker beers against a stunning beachside backdrop. Highlights included Khaligraph Jones’ performance and a surprise birthday celebration for MC Gogo.

Simultaneously, beer lovers converged at Stingers Lounge in Nanyuki for their own memorable Oktobafest experience. Hosted by MCs Azeezah Hashim and Kibunja, the event featured artists Toxic Lyrikali, Ayrosh, Wanjine, and Njerae, complemented by top DJs like Abby, Deewiz, and DJ Grauchi. Njerae’s hits captivated the crowd, while Toxic Lyrikali’s performance sparked an enthusiastic sing-along, all culminating in a set by DJ Grauchi.

“The recent editions of Tusker Oktobafest in Mombasa and Nanyuki truly captured the vibrant spirit of each community, with overwhelming turnout solidifying our nationwide festival approach,” said Brigid Wambua, Senior Brand Manager Tusker. “We are now incredibly excited to bring this unparalleled experience to Kisumu for our grand finale.”

The festival culminates with its Lake Edition on Saturday, November 8th, at Atella Beach Resort, Kisumu. This final event promises an incredible entertainment lineup and rich beer experiences tailored to the region.

Tickets are available at the venue for Ksh. 1,000. The ticket is redeemable for either:

Five bottles of Tusker Lager, Pilsner, or Balozi

Four bottles of Whitecap, Manyatta, Tusker Cider, Tusker Malt, Tusker Lite, or Guinness.



In addition to the main festivals, the Tusker Oktobafest celebration is supported by over 200 on-trade activations nationwide. Beer enthusiasts can also look forward to flash sales and exciting discounts on their favorite KBL beers (lagers, stouts, ciders, and malts) available on ke.thebar.com and through select e-commerce partners.