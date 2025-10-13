Shares

Following a successful launch in Nairobi, Tusker Oktobafest continued its countrywide celebration of beer and culture by making a stop in Eldoret on Saturday, October 11th. Tamasha Lounge was transformed into a bustling festival, immersing beer enthusiasts in a rich experience featuring a full range of KBL beers.

The event is part of Tusker’s larger vision to share the Oktobafest experience across Kenya throughout “beer month.”

Attendees at Tamasha Lounge enjoyed a festive atmosphere complete with an extensive beer menu. Guests were treated to unique beer cocktails (shandies) and special offers across KBL’s range, including lagers, stouts, ciders, and malts.

The venue was decked out with picturesque photo-op areas and sampling booths run by brand ambassadors in stunning African attire. Consumers also participated in various brand activities, winning exclusive Oktobafest merchandise.

The entertainment lineup ensured the energy stayed high all night. MC Gudahman and his dance crew kicked off the party with an explosive, high-energy performance. Iyanii took the stage next, performing his chart-topping hits and fan favourites. There were also perfromnces by DJ Daqchild and a grand finale performance by Mejja.

Brigid Wambu, Senior Brand Manager for Tusker, expressed her delight with the turnout. “We are delighted to share the Oktobafest experience with our consumers across the country. We’ve had an amazing reception in Eldoret, allowing us to truly explore how our Eldoret consumers do beer and culture,” she said. “We urge all our consumers to be on the look-out for the Oktobafest experience coming to their town next.”

Upcoming Tusker Oktobafest Dates

Building on the success in Nairobi and Eldoret, the Tusker Oktobafest will continue its regional journey, concluding the festival series in three more major regions:

Edition Date Venue Coast Edition October 18th New Big Tree, Bamburi (Mombasa) Lake Edition October 25th Atella Beach Resort, Kisumu Mountain Edition November 1st The Stinger Lounge-Kinyuki, Nanyuki

Tickets for each event are Ksh. 1,000, redeemable for five bottles of Tusker Lager, Pilsner, or Balozi, or four bottles of Whitecap, Manyatta, Tusker Cider, Tusker Malt, Tusker Lite, or Guinness.

In addition to the main festivals, Tusker Oktobafest will be supported by over 200 on-trade activations nationwide. There will also be flash sales and exclusive discounts on KBL beers available on ke.thebar.com and through select e-commerce partners.