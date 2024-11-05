Shares

The Tusker Oktobafest concluded with an exhilarating finale, uniting beer enthusiasts across Kenya in a month-long celebration of Kenyan beer, music and culture.

This year’s festival expanded across multiple regions, from Western Kenya to the Coast, and included cities and towns such as Eldoret, Kisumu, Mombasa, Nanyuki, Juja, Karatina and Kitengela. Each event was carefully curated to reflect the character of the location’s community, featuring a dynamic lineup of local artists, MCs and DJs.

The final weekend wrapped up with events in Nairobi, Kiambu, Mombasa and Karatina, each offering a unique fusion of music and beer experiences. Headliners drew energetic crowds, captivating audiences and reinforcing Oktobafest’s spirit of celebration.

On Saturday, 2 November 2024, Tusker Oktobafest’s third weekend showcased the festival’s diversity, spreading across five locations with unique atmospheres. The Orchid on Ngong Road was buzzing with MCs and DJs warming up the crowd for electrifying performances by Khaligraph Jones and Nviiri the Storyteller. Over at Bar XO in Runda, a lively set by Nadia Mukami and Fathermoh kept the energy high, with DJs and MCs adding flavour to the night. Mejja and Ndovu Kuu took Mombasa by storm at New Big Tree, while Ayrosh captivated the crowd at Derby Place & Lounge in Karatina.

“Tusker Oktobafest 2024 has been an amazing experience. We have enjoyed taking our flagship festival across the country and appreciate our consumers for turning up in great numbers and showing us how they do beer and culture. It has been a rewarding experience for the brand and we intend to reach more of our consumers across the country with our experiences just like we do with our products,” said Brigid Wambua, Senior Brand Manager, Tusker.

With over ten different beer experiences, including favourites like Tusker Lager, Tusker Lite and Tusker Cider, along with a special limited-edition Oktobafest brew and cocktails, festival goers explored fresh flavours and classic favourites.

Throughout the month, Tusker Oktobafest rewarded consumers with exclusive promotions, online flash sales and discounted experiences, making the festival accessible to all Kenyans and creating a sense of community.

Since its inception in 2019, Oktoberfest has evolved into a premier event that showcases Kenya’s rich brewing heritage and vibrant local talent, drawing passionate music lovers and beer connoisseurs from diverse backgrounds.