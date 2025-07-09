Shares

Unilever and Equity Bank have partnered to offer a Distributor Financing Solution, designed to strengthen manufacturing supply chains.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to empower SMEs, enhance distribution efficiency, and fuel growth in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturing sector.

Equity Bank will provide tailored working capital financing to Unilever’s distributors, enabling them to access credit, improve stock availability, and expand their reach into underserved markets.

They will get:

Accelerated Access to Finance: Distributors within Unilever’s network will benefit from customized credit solutions that support day-to-day operations, drive inventory management, and unlock growth potential

Supply Chain Optimization: The solution will support Unilever’s critical last-mile delivery, ensuring that products remain available and accessible to consumers across the region.

Financial Inclusion: The initiative also supports broader financial inclusion by extending credit facilities to MSMEs within Unilever’s ecosystem through Equity Bank’s innovative financial products.

Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director Moses Nyabanda described the partnership as a strategic alignment of purpose. “Our mission is to empower consumers, businesses and communities,” said Nyabanda.

“This collaboration with Unilever allows us to extend affordable, accessible credit to traders who form are key drivers of Kenya’s economy and with Equity’s reach across all 47 counties, we’re positioned to scale this quickly. Manufacturing is a vital pillar of Kenya’s economy, contributing 7.8% to the national GDP. We are proud to partner with Unilever, to offer tailored distributor financing solutions. This initiative not only empowers SMEs but also fosters inclusive economic growth by channeling capital to where it’s needed most: into the hands of entrepreneurs who drive the supply chain from end to end.”

Speaking on the partnership Luck Ochieng, Managing Director, Unilever East Africa said “We are delighted to continue empowering our business partners through this transformative partnership with Equity Bank, enabling them to access affordable financing, build capacity, and unlock new commercial opportunities. This initiative is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and inclusive growth, ensuring that every distributor, regardless of size or location, has the tools to thrive.”