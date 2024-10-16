Tusker Oktobafest regional events are set to kick off on October 19 with simultaneous celebrations in Nairobi and Eldoret. The events will be hosted at Enkare in Kitengela, Texas BBQ in Kikuyu and Timber XO in Eldoret.
At Enkare, Rhumba fans will be treated to performances by legendary Kenyan band Les Wanyika, supported by TBM Band. The night will be hosted by Dee Presenter 001, with Deejays (DJ) Collo, Numz and Kyra spinning Rhumba classics.
Texas BBQ will host Afropop star Nadia Mukami, Arbantone sensation Fathermoh alongside MC Mido, Gudahman, DJ Gibbz Tha DaqChild , DJ Malaika and Dee Wiz.
In Eldoret, festival goers will be treated to a performance by Khaligraph Jones and Afropop duo Vijana Barubaru alongside MC Nick The Trend, DJ Tibz, DJ Pierra Makena and DJ Aleckie.
“We are kicking off our countrywide celebration of beer and culture starting this Mashujaa Day weekend with an amazing line-up and beer experience across our portfolio, staying true to our promise to deliver multiple exciting experiences for our consumers throughout October. We urge locals to show up and explore how we do beer and culture,” said Christine Kariuki, Marketing Manager, Tusker.
The Tusker Oktobafest 2024 will have a Ksh. 1,000 entry fee. The fee is redeemable for any KBL beer.
This weekend’s activities mark the beginning a series of regional events lined up across other regions in the country.
As part of celebrating the month of beer, there will be a range of offers and experiences to reward beer consumers across Kenya. These promotions will include discounts, online flash sales and exclusive experiences.
Tusker Oktobafest is a beer festival that offers a diversified and exciting beer experience proudly complemented by entertainment from homegrown talent across Kenya and East Africa. It was founded in in 2019 and it gives festival attendees opportunity to enjoy 10+ beer experiences including: Tusker Lager, Tusker Malt, Tusker Lite, Tusker Cider, Guinness, Balozi, Manyatta, WhiteCap, WhiteCap Crisp & Pilsner.
Date
Region
Venue
Saturday 19th October
Nairobi
Enkare- KitengelaTexas Barbeque- Kikuyu
Rift
Timbo XO, -Eldoret
Saturday 26th October
Nairobi
Burudani Address-JujaQuiver Lounge- Thika Road
Mountain
Moran- Nanyuki
Lake
Club Da Place- Kisumu
Saturday 2nd November
Nairobi
New Sarvid Gardens- Kiambu Road
Mountain
Daylight Grill- Thika
Coast
New Big tree- Mombasa
Tusker Oktobafest is a beer festival that offers a diversified and exciting beer experience proudly complemented by entertainment from homegrown talent across Kenya and East Africa. It was founded in in 2019 and it gives festival attendees opportunity to enjoy 10+ beer experiences including: Tusker Lager, Tusker Malt, Tusker Lite, Tusker Cider, Guinness, Balozi, Manyatta, WhiteCap, WhiteCap Crisp & Pilsner.